What happened between John Mulaney and Anna Marie which led to divorce?

Not all things go well in marriage, and people do fall out of love sometimes. The comedy star John Mulaney, who was in love with Anna Marie ever since their first encounter in 2010, looks like he has rowed the plough of the beautiful relationship he shared with Anna Marie.

Their relationship overview

Anna Marie Tendler and John Mulaney were married from 2014 until 2021. When they were dating, John spoke adoringly about his ex, and they were initially connected in 2010. In 2014, Mulaney and Tendler got married in the New York Catskills.

After-marriage scenario

In his comedy specials like The Comeback Kid and Kid Gorgeous, John Mulaney frequently alluded to his then-wife and their dog Petunia, including jokes about their marriage and their refusal to have children together. "Marriage is a wonderful thing. He made this statement on the Netflix comedy special Kid Gorgeous.

"I never knew relationships were supposed to make you feel better about yourself," he remarked. To the surprise of his followers, the pair announced their separation in April 2020. Which was shocking to know.

The reason for their divorce

On July 1, 2021, Mulaney filed for divorce. Nevertheless, his representatives said that John didn't mention the divorce. At the time, Tendler issued the following statement: "I am devastated that John has chosen to dissolve our marriage. I wish him well and encouragement as he works to heal".

Mulaney relapsed into drug abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, and in December 2020, his comedic buddies encouraged him to go to rehab to be clean, which he followed.

But ever since, things didn't appear to be the same for both, as Mulaney wanted to dissolve the marriage, and later, what made Anna Marie move out was when Mulaney's romance with actress Olivia Munn was rumoured to be on-going not long after the divorce announcement.

He announced that he and Munn were expecting a child in September 2021. He added Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Here is what John Mulaney stated on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ after his divorce:

"I packed a lot into this year." " I entered treatment in September, was released in October, and moved away from my ex-wife's house. Then, in the spring, I travelled to Los Angeles, where I met and began seeing a lovely woman called Olivia. And we're going to have a child together. When I was going to break the news, I was anxious! In this early stage of my recovery, Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself.

