What Happened Between Julia Roberts And Steven Spielberg? Here's Why The Director-Actor Duo Won't Work Together

Feud between directors and actors is not a new thing in Hollywood. Artistic differences, unfair working conditions, or over-sized egos are some of the reasons that led to these infamous feuds. Over the years, we have seen feuds between Stanley Kubrick & Shelley Duvall, Olivia Wilde & Florence Pugh or Megan Fox vs. Michael Bay.

Along with these, another high-profile feud that grabbed public attention was between Julia Roberts and one of the greatest directors Steven Spielberg. Spielberg worked with Julia Roberts on the 1991 film Hook, where she played Tinkerbell. Spielberg is a revered filmmaker among the cast & crew and often people consider him as one of the best to work with. But Roberts felt the other way and they decided to not collaborate on any future projects. Know the reason.

What went wrong between Julia Roberts and Steven Spielberg?

In the 1991 fantasy film Hook, Julia Roberts was cast as Tinkerbell. Early in the production, Roberts earned the nickname "Tinkerhell" among the crew. Her demeanor was described as "sometimes somber, sometimes at the near edge of hysteria." This was a stark contrast to the playful and carefree fairy she was meant to embody. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Roberts' behavior caused significant disruption on set, leading director Steven Spielberg to reportedly consider recasting her, which would have been a costly decision. The actress's emotional state is said to have caused significant tension on set. According to reports, Roberts would isolate herself in her trailer for hours and arrive late for filming.

Despite the behind-the-scenes tension, both Roberts and Spielberg managed to complete the film without letting their friction negatively impact the final product. The tension did not become visibly apparent on screen, and it did not escalate to extreme levels.

Spielberg later described the situation as "an unfortunate time for us to work together," and their paths haven't crossed creatively since.

The reason behind Roberts's difficult demeanor was attributed to a personal crisis. She was reportedly going through a highly emotional breakup with her then-fiancé, Kiefer Sutherland, after discovering his infidelity. This tumultuous period in her personal life understandably made it challenging for Roberts to fully embrace the lighthearted spirit of the character.

Spielberg offered a sympathetic view, stating, "Julia probably went through the most trying times of her life [during filming]." He acknowledged the unfortunate timing, saying, "It was simply bad timing for all of us that she happened to start on Hook at that low point." Roberts, on the other hand, seemed unaware of the "Tinkerhell" nickname, but did offer a relatable perspective: "I mean, if I sit in my trailer for six hours doing nothing, I'm going to say: 'What the f**k is going on?'"

Julia Roberts feels betrayed by Steven Spielberg's silence during filming controversy

Multiple crew members reportedly complained about Julia Roberts' demanding behavior on set and during an interview, Roberts opened up about the difficult time on the set of the movie Hook.

She denied these allegations but she was disappointed at the silence of the director Steven Spielberg on the matter. “I saw that and my eyes popped out of my head. I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe that this person that I knew and trusted was actually hesitating to come to my defense. It was a hard lesson to learn. It was the first time that I felt I had a turncoat in my midst.”

Spielberg's silence was interpreted by Roberts as a lack of support. While Hook achieved moderate box office success, grossing $300 million, it fell short of expectations considering its high production budget of over $70 million.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Advice Did Steven Spielberg Give Josh Brolin While Filming The Goonies? Actor Reveals