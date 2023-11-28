What happened between Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods? Exploring Kylie's recent comments on becoming friends again with her again in a new interview

Having Best Friends Forever can be considered a myth in Hollywood as nothing really lasts forever. Among many lost friendships, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were considered to be the epitome of besties until something really came between them. The two former besties knew each other in school days as they were introduced by Jaden Smith in the summer before starting high school. However, as time flew, in 2019 Kylie ended her friendship with her longtime BFF Jordyn, and here is what happened between the two.

Why did Kylie Jenner end her friendship with Jordyn Woods?

After being friends for around a decade, the Kylie Cosmetics founder and her former BFF embroiled in drama with Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson . Back in 2019, rumors spread that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé with Jordyn Woods, according to TMZ . It was also reported that the ex-couple broke up after he was allegedly unfaithful to the Kardashian star with her long-time BFF Jordyn Woods shortly after Valentine's Day.

The family and the internet world were shocked to learn that the woman at the center of the drama was none other than Jordyn, basically Kylie Jenner's best friend and roommate. However, four years down the line, the former duo reconciled, with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, and Woods, who turned 26 on September 23, broke the Internet when they were spotted together.

Kylie Jenner reacts to fallout with Jordyn Woods amid Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

In a recent interview with Interview Magazine , Kylie Jenner revealed that they have stayed in touch throughout the years, and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything. “We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don’t want to hide anymore,” said the Kardashian star. She also revealed that her school-time BFF was like a “security blanket” for her.

