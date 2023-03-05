What happened between Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix ? Deets inside

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s affair has taken over the internet, as it's been reported that the duo blindsided Ariana Madix. Which has made Ariana Madix delete her social media account as she is heartbroken and shocked to see her boyfriend and friend cheat with her feelings.

What happened between Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval?

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's affair began last summer, and reportedly, the former beauty queen "has slept over Tom and Ariana's house while Ariana has been out of town."

"Vanderpump Rules" co-star James Kennedy shared his confirmed information through instagram direct message stating the affair began around 7 months ago in the month of July 2022.

The 31-year-old DJ, who was previously engaged to Leviss, said the pair had something going between them, and he noticed Sandoval and Madix's sharing Los Angeles home occasionally whenever ‘Ariana was asleep’.

Ariana Madix's reaction to knowing about the incident

Ariana Madix, who is 37 years old, is heartbroken at the moment as she is failing to process what has happened. As she trusted them, with whom she shared a good, long relationship.

Ariana caught Raquel and Tom Sandoval off-guard, adding that Madix had no indication there were any problems in her relationship because she and Sandoval had been affectionate in public recently.

Raquel Leviss was going through a hard time with her ex-husband, James Kennedy, in December 2021, and Ariana stood by her like a rock. She was hanging out with Leviss quite often and keeping an eye on her.

which has now taught her the lesson after being betrayed by Raquel Leviss right below her nose.

Impact of betrayal on Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix is reportedly feeling betrayed as the people she trusted turned against her. She found out about the couple's ‘full-fledged romance’ at Sandoval's band's gig on Wednesday.

Ariana has permanently disabled her social media accounts, but her friends from the industry have come out in support of Ariana, who has been slamming Raquel and Tom Sandoval for betraying her trust for them.

