What happened between Tupac Shakur and Michael Jackson? Rumors Explained

Old-school rumors of bad blood between Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur got a new generation of fans chatting online. While there is no real evidence of their alleged beef, a post from Fight Hub TV host Marcos Villegas went viral online, reigniting the speculations.

A surprising allegation that Jackson and 2Pac fought each other has done the rounds on social media. While still unproven, this rumor has set fans wondering what could have happened if the two music legends really went at each other. Some fans question if the King of Pop would have held his ground in a physical fight with the legendary rapper.

Marcos Villegas, a boxing journalist and host of Fight Hub TV, had reacted to the viral claim that he couldn't believe the incident ever could have happened. His social media post humorously imagined Jackson furiously punching Shakur and made rounds on the Internet, with fans subsequently debating the plausibility of it even ever occurring. Villegas joked, "Imagine 'Heehee' right hands and hooks flying at your grill."

Certainly, there is no trace of evidence supporting the issue claiming Jackson and Shakur ever fought. Some fans have also hinted that Jackson's late father, Joe Jackson, was a boxer at one time, which may have imparted some boxing skills to Michael.

No proof of any personal spat could be found, but the accounts from the old days hint that the dynamics between these two artists were indeed convoluted. Napoleon of the Outlawz, who was an associate of 2Pac, stated to Cam Capone News that Pac walked out of a studio session simply because Jackson failed to make it for a collaboration.

Advertisement

Also, producer Quincy Jones III claimed Jackson backed out of collaborating with 2Pac out of a sense of loyalty to The Notorious B.I.G.; however, Danny Boy, who was a singer under Death Row Records, disputed that claim.

In an interview with The Art of Dialogue, Danny Boy said, "Shut up, lies. I hate to be like that. That wasn’t said, but I remember myself being in the meeting with Michael Jackson and the All Eyez on Me album being played for him, and Michael went crazy. So I don’t see him saying he messed with Biggie and not 2Pac, or you know what I’m saying."

The late legends of their respective genres, Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur might not have openly clashed with one another but the netizens have been having a good laugh at the wild speculations.