What happened in Succession Season 4 Episode 5?: A recap of the latest episode

To begin with, there are tons of spoilers here. In the latest episode of Succession's final season, titled "Kill List", the Roy heirs, along with their trusted deputies and other top executives from Waystar Royco, gather at GoJo's retreat in the Norwegian mountains for a 36-hour adventure of hiking, spit-roasted meat, and mind games. While not necessarily the most crucial episode, it is undoubtedly the funniest we've seen in a while, with some of the most wicked one-liners in the series history. From Connor's humorous complaint about Logan being put in a kilt like a Bay City Roller to Tom's nonchalant observation that Swedes and Norwegians are all descended from the same rapists, the episode is a must-watch for anyone who enjoys quick-witted humour.

Regarding the plot, fans have awaited closure on the GoJo deal since the Season 3 finale. In "Kill List," we finally see a resolution to this negotiation, but not in the way newly appointed co-CEOs Kendall and Roman had hoped. It's intriguing to see how GoJo founder Lukas Matsson, played by the charismatic Alexander Skarsgård, expertly manipulates Kendall, Roman, and their sister Shiv, who have all been left feeling somewhat powerless.

Matsson's resemblance to Logan is uncanny, as seen in his greeting to Ken and Roman on the mountain ridge: "People are f-ckin' tiny, right? But not us." This line refers to Logan's diner monologue from season 4's premiere, where he proudly proclaimed, "I'm a hundred feet tall. These people are pygmies." Unsurprisingly, the Roy siblings react to Matsson the same way they reacted to their father. By the end of the episode, Matsson is on the verge of achieving his goal - acquiring the entire company, including ATN - as the Waystar board is likely to approve the deal. Karl's exclamation on the plane ride back, "We raided the Vikings!" begs the question - did they truly succeed in their mission? It's imperative to examine how Matsson outmaneuvered the Roy children to emerge victorious.

The balance of power shifts as Waystar's delegation arrives on Matsson's turf. Ken's fatal flaw, his pride, is immediately homed in on by Matsson, who doesn't have to pretend that Ken is brilliant. Matsson points out that Waystar's stock dropped 20% the day Logan died and took jabs at the brothers' negotiating skills. He even mocks Ken's personal projects, saying "Sure, lecture me, Vaulter guy." But Matsson's most brutal insult comes when he says, "I don't care what you think. You're just a tribute band." It's clear that Matsson has the upper hand and the brothers are struggling to keep up.

Ken didn't need to work hard to convince Roman that Matsson was a threat to their family business. When the negotiators were on the ridge, Matsson taunted the brothers by calling them "two big boys playing Scooby-Doos." Roman's anger boiled over, and he couldn't hold back: "You dragged us out here, you inhuman f-cking dog man... You even killed our father. We're not selling to you. It's not happening. I hate you. And if you tell the board I said any of this, I'll deny it was me and call it a negotiating tactic." This outburst gave Matsson the perfect excuse to avoid dealing with the CE Bros.

In this scene, Shiv, who is pregnant, is trying to impress Matsson by pretending to be a party-goer. Matsson tests her by sharing a story that should have disgusted her, but instead of reacting negatively, she offers him some informal advice on how to navigate potential bad press. Matsson is impressed by her non-judgmental attitude and even compares her to her father, whom he admires. Shiv is thrilled to hear this and enjoys flirting with Matsson, partly to make Tom jealous. Although alcohol and drugs are present, it's unclear whether Shiv actually partakes or not.

On the plane back to New York, Frank answers a call with many of the stakeholders present. The excitement is palpable as news of Ken and Roman's apparent success spreads, and it quickly becomes clear that it's too late to kill the deal. Meanwhile, Matsson solidifies his conspiratorial relationship with Shiv by requesting a photo of her brothers' devastated faces. The episode concludes with a closeup of Shiv's smile, but it's Matsson who emerges as the true winner, knowing that he has come out on top.

