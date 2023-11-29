What happened in the Dancing With The Stars semi-finals? Exploring the shocking twist and how the finale is set up

The semi-finals of Dancing With The Stars Season 32 left fans on the edge of their seats with unexpected turns and stellar performances. From jaw-dropping routines to shocking eliminations, the ballroom was buzzing with excitement. Let’s break down the thrilling events that unfolded and get a sneak peek into what the grand finale has in store.

No one goes home: A curveball for fans

Anticipation was high, as the semi-finals usually bring farewells, but this time there was a curveball. The host, Alfonso Ribeiro, revealed that no one would be eliminated, leaving all five couples to advance to the grand finale night.

The stellar performances of the night

In a surprising twist, Alyson Hannigan not only defied the odds but also delivered one of her best performances, earning her a spot in the finale. The actress, partnered with Sasha Farber, danced her heart out in a waltztz that left their judges impressed. The audience witnessed her growth throughout the season, making her an unexpected but deserving finalist.

Xochiti Gomez continued her stellar run, delivering flawless performances that earned her a perfect score. Her Samba and Waltz showcased not just technical prowess but also emotional depth, leaving the judges in awe. The Doctor Strange actress has emerged as a frontrunner, setting the stage for an epic battle in the finale.

Jason Mraz, coming back strong after a previous stumble, wowed the audience with a graceful Viennese Waltz. However, it was his Paso Doble that stole the show in the second round. Mraz’s redemption and perfect scores from the judges solidified his place as a top contender.

Charity Lawson’s Rumba and Quickstep showcased not only a technical brilliance but also a newfound emotional connection. The judges praised her breakthrough, and Lawson secured her spot in the finale with an impressive display of passion and skill.

Ariana Madix closed the semi-finals with a spectacular Foxtrot, earning her a perfect score. Despite facing challenges like a back injury, Madix showcased elegance and skill that captivated both judges and fans. Her journey to the finale promises more dazzling performances.

The grand finale awaits

As the stars gear up for the grand finale, the competition is fiercer than ever. With unexpected twists, stellar performances, and the suspense of a non-elimination, Dancing with The Stars Season 32 has kept viewers hooked. The ultimate showdown promises to be a dance extravaganza, and fans cannot wait to see who will clinch the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy on December 5. Stay tuned for the thrilling conclusion of this dance saga.

