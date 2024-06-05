'What Happened?': Law & Order Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Emotional Reaction To Son's High School Graduation

Seeing one's own child growing up is a universal experience for all mothers and Mariska Hargitay, known for her iconic role as Olivia Benson in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is of course no different. She finds it tough to see her oldest son August grow up as he approaches a new milestone in his life. Mariska Hargitay recently opened up about the bittersweet experience of watching her eldest son graduate from high school.

Mariska Hargitay gets emotional about her son's graduation

Mariska Hargitay, the iconic actress who portrays Detective Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, recently shared the bittersweet experience of watching her eldest son passing out from high school. Hargitay shared the moments she and her husband, Peter Hermann experienced.

"Peter and I are in the process of watching our oldest son graduate from high school, and we've been shuffling around our house for the last few months just muttering, 'Where does the time go? Where's the time go? What happened?'" Hargitay revealed, her voice was filled with pure emotion.

In a candid moment on Live with Kelly and Mark in May, Hargitay proudly said that her 17-year-old son would soon be going to college. She thought she would be able to handle the transition without having any issues, but actually it did not happen. Just like other mom, she got emotional; seeing her son growing up.

"It is so stressful, and I thought that it wouldn't be because I'm very much like, 'You will end up where you're supposed to be,' and he did, but you can say that all you want until you go through it. It's so hard, and it's so stressful for these kids," she admitted.

Hargitay joked that she didn't like watching August grow up, but her love and pride for him were visible. She and Hermann also have a 12-year-old son named Andrew and a 13-year-old daughter named Amaya, who bring even more love and humor to their family life, apart from August.

Mariska Hargitay reflects on 25 years with Law & Order: SVU

As she accepted her award for her work as a detective on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit at the first Gotham TV Awards Anniversary Tribute, Mariska Hargitay expressed her pride. Hargitay has made an incredible achievement by appearing in more episodes than any other TV celebrity, with 550 appearances spanning across 25 seasons.

Speaking emotionally during the event at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York, Hargitay said the biggest thing for her to take in right now is that she gets to work on a show that makes people feel less alone every day.

Hargitay proudly discussed her record of playing Olivia Benson for 25 years and 550 episodes. "That is a high bar, people!" she joked, adding, “After 20, you’re like, ‘Twenty years?! Who gives a s–t? Law & Order did that. Gunsmoke did that. Call us when you get to 25.’ Well, here I am, baby!”

Highlighting the importance of the show, she stated that it cannot be described how gratifying and important it is, that Law & Order: SVU, the longest-running scripted drama in television history, is a "show that tells women’s stories.”

She continued, emphasizing that the show tells the stories of survivors across the spectrum of gender identity.

