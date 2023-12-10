What happened to 2 Chainz? Exploring why rapper was rushed to hospital and his condition

2 Chainz, born Tauheed Epps, stands as a prominent figure in the hip-hop scene, renowned for his distinctive style and entrepreneurial ventures. Emerging from Playaz Circle, he achieved solo success with hits like No Lie and Birthday Song. Beyond music, 2 Chainz delves into fashion and philanthropy, epitomizing versatility.

However, his journey faced a recent setback after he was hospitalized on Saturday morning after being involved in a car accident in Florida city.

What happened to 2 Chainz?

Early Saturday morning, rapper 2 Chainz was hospitalized after a car accident in Miami. Using his Instagram Story, he shared footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher. Reportedly, the 46-year-old artist sustained neck injuries and possibly more but is now in stable condition.

According to TMZ , a Tesla rear-ended 2 Chainz's vehicle on I-95, with suspicions of the other driver being under the influence. In his video, 2 Chainz showcased the damaged Tesla, primarily on the front left driver's side. Page Six cannot independently verify the reported DUI suspicion; however, TMZ reported, “We’re told cops suspect the other driver may have been driving under the influence.”

ALSO READ: Who is Nicki Minaj's son? Exploring Papa Bear's birth and relationship with his rapper mother

Advertisement

What was 2 Chainz doing in Florida?

2 Chainz was reportedly leaving the Booby Trap strip club as reports suggest that the artist was involved in a crash shortly thereafter. Earlier that day, the musician captured moments of himself in the city, visiting the premium grocery store Marketplace 119 and indulging in some fresh seafood. The I’m Different artist was in South Florida for the star-studded Art Basel weekend.

Hailing from College Park, Georgia, 2 Chainz initially gained popularity as one-half of the Southern hip-hop duo Playaz Circle alongside Earl ‘Dolla Boy’ Conyers. Transitioning to a successful solo career, the trap artist produced hits like It’s a Vibe and Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. His solo career reached new heights when he featured on Kanye West’s 2012 single Mercy from the album Cruel Summer.

This incident isn't the rapper's first health challenge. In a recent interview, he disclosed that he had been grappling with knee problems for several years. In 2021, he underwent surgery, temporarily confining him to a wheelchair.

ALSO READ: Why did Nicki Minaj go for breast reduction surgery? Exploring rapper's recent comments