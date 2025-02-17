What Happened to Amanda Riley and Where is She Now? Learn About the Face Behind a Big Scam and Documentary, Scamanda

Amanda Riley is one of the greatest scammers in history. The lady in question faked her cancer journey on the internet, only to gain funds. While she successfully collected donations of more than $100,000, her reality soon came forth.

A four-part documentary called Scamanda was recently released that explores how Amanda Riley found success and bluffed people online. Meanwhile, people are asking questions about where she is at present. If you happen to be one of those, here we are with the details of Amanda Riley.

After she pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud back in October 2011, Riley was sentenced to 60 months in prison. The order that was carried out by the court in May 2022 also required her to pay restitution to her victims.

As per a report by Today, Riley is currently serving a five-year sentence at the Federal Medical Center Carswell, a federal prison in Ft. Worth, Texas. The report also speaks of a petition for divorce. Cory Riley had filed for divorce from Amanda Riley back in January 2024.

As per court documents, Amanda Riley’s release date is December 4, 2025. Her inmate record suggests that the culprit is at present located at RRM Long Beach, which happens to be a residential reentry management field office.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, RRMs look after several categories of federal offenders. These offenders include juveniles, inmates in home confinement, and those in “jail/short-term” and “long-term boarders.”

Moreover, the RRMs are also experts in monitoring local Residential Reentry Centers that provide federal offenders with community-based services, assisting with their reentry needs.

It is still not known under which category Amanda Riley falls. Reports also mention that following her release, Riley would have to undergo a three-year period of supervision.