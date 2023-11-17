What happened to Andre 3000? Exploring hip-hop legend's life amid comeback album announcement

Fans have celebrated the news of American rapper Andre 3000 making a return to the music industry with his first solo album titled New Blue Sun. The artist has however informed fans that the songs will have no verses or vocals. This marks the first time in 17 years that he has released new music.

Andre 3000 opened up about the wave of emotions he is going through in an interview with GQ magazine, and revealed, “Sometimes it feels inauthentic for me to rap because I don’t have anything to talk about in that way. I’m 48 years old. And not to say that age is a thing that dictates what you rap about, but in a way it does. And things that happen in my life, like, what are you talking about? ‘I got to go get a colonoscopy.’ What are you rapping about? ‘My eyesight is going bad.’ You can find cool ways to say it, but….”

It must be noted that the opening track of his album releasing on 17th November is, "I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A "Rap" Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time".

In the interview with GQ, he also added, “I’ve worked with some of the newest, freshest, youngest, and old-school producers. I get beats all the time. I try to write all the time. Even now people think, ‘Oh, man, he’s just sitting on raps, or he’s just holding these raps hostage. I ain’t got no raps like that.”

This comes after an interview with Rolling Stones almost a decade ago, where he had said, “I’ve always known that there comes a time when you’re just not as hip. It happens to everybody, and it has nothing to do with talent. It has to do with intensity and time and the world growing around you.” However this is the closest that the actor has come to creating rap music.

