What Happened To Arnold Schwarzenegger? Terminator Star Reveals He Is Undergoing Recovery After Surgery To Install Pacemaker

Arnold Schwarzenegger, renowned for his multifaceted career as a bodybuilder, actor, and politician, has garnered global recognition. From his iconic roles in blockbuster films to his tenure as California's governor, Schwarzenegger has left an indelible mark on pop culture and public service. However, amidst his achievements, the 76-year-old recently disclosed on his Arnold's Pump Club podcast that he underwent surgery for a pacemaker implant, marking another chapter in his ongoing journey of health challenges, including three prior open-heart surgeries.

What happened to Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Arnold Schwarzenegger, often likened to a "machine" for his remarkable resilience, recently shared on his Arnold's Pump Club podcast that he received a pacemaker last week, adding to his medical journey following three prior open-heart surgeries due to a congenital heart defect.

He said, “Last Monday, I had surgery to become a little bit more of a machine: I got a pacemaker. First of all, I want you to know I’m doing great! I had my surgery on Monday, and by Friday, I was already at a big environmental event with my friend and fellow fitness crusader, Jane Fonda. Nobody would ever have thought I started the week with surgery.”

Schwarzenegger further shared his gratitude to the hospital team: “I want to thank my whole team at the Cleveland Clinic. All of the doctors and nurses took amazing care of me and made the surgery as painless as possible.”

Why did Arnold Schwarzenegger undergo surgery?

Schwarzenegger's medical history reveals a series of surgeries dating back to 1997, when he underwent procedures to replace both his pulmonic and aortic valves, designed to last 12 to 15 years. Subsequently, in 2018 and 2020, he underwent surgeries to replace them once more. He attributed his irregular heartbeat to scar tissue from prior surgeries, emphasizing the need for close monitoring of his condition.

He said, “I stayed in touch with my medical team and visited in person at least once a year to get a full check-up and see how my heart was doing. That’s life with a genetic heart issue. But you won’t hear me complaining.”

The Terminator star further revealed that he’s only here because he was “very diligent about staying in touch with my doctors and listening to them.” He also admitted that his mother died in 1998 because she did not get the valve replacement surgery she needed. He said, “I went in for my normal checkup at the beginning of March on my way to the Arnold Sports Festival, and they did a full series of tests.”

The actor’s doctor then explained to him that, based on his results, he needs to get the pacemaker as soon as possible, especially if he is looking forward to staying healthy for filming season 2 of FUBAR.

Schwarzenegger said, “I told them I’d stop in Cleveland on my way home from the UK, and we’d do it. Monday, I went under and got my new machine part installed. Like I said, by Friday, I was out doing my normal environmental work, and nobody knew anything.”

He added, “I can’t do my serious training in the gym for a while, but I will be 100% ready for FUBAR next month!”

Schwarzenegger acknowledged that discussing his health openly “goes against so much of my upbringing in Austria.” Despite cultural norms, he felt compelled to share after receiving numerous messages from fans who found solace and strength in his revelation of past heart surgeries, aiding them in their own health struggles.

He said, “I could have kept it a secret. But I know that we have more than 750,000 subscribers now — the village is a city now — and a lot of you are probably dealing with your own health challenges. I want you to know you aren’t alone. And if you’re putting something off out of fear, I hope I inspire you to listen to your doctors and take care of yourself.”

“This village is a place for us to be open and honest because it’s impossible to be truly positive when you keep everything bottled up. That’s what Arnold’s Pump Club is all about. There are weights that none of us can lift alone. But together, we can lift anything — we can lift up the world. You are never alone here,” the actor concluded.

