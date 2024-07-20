What Happened To Ayres Sasaki? Find Out As Singer Tragically Dies On-Stage During Concert

The music world was shocked by a tragedy on July 13 when Brazilian musician Ayres Sasaki passed away during a live performance. Sasaki, 35, was electrocuted on stage in Salinópolis, Pará, Brazil. This shocking and heartbreaking event left fans and loved ones in mourning.

Sasaki was the star of the evening, and fans were very excited to see him perform at the Solar Hotel. The incident occurred when he hugged a fan who was soaked in water, causing a deadly electric shock. The incident happened so quickly that Sasaki was pronounced dead almost instantly. Let’s dive into the details of this heartbreaking incident.

The tragic incident

On the night of his concert performance, Sasaki hugged a fan who was drenched, the exact reason for which is still unclear. As they embraced, the fan’s wet clothes came into contact with a live electrical cable, causing a deadly shock to Sasaki. Despite immediate attention, Sasaki passed away almost instantly.

Investigation and hotel’s response

According to reports, the Salinópolis police and Pará Civil Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Witnesses have been interviewed, and expert reports are being requested to clarify the circumstances of the accident. The Solar Hotel, where the event took place, released a statement following the incident.

They expressed their condolences and affirmed their commitment to cooperating fully with the investigation. The hotel’s statement read, “We are fully dedicated to providing support to his family and taking the necessary measures. We reaffirm our commitment to fully cooperating with the competent authorities for the proper clarification of the events.”

Along with this, the hotel also extended their prayers to Sasaki’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Family and tributes

Ayres Sasaki’s family is deeply affected by the loss. His aunt, Rita Matos, has shared that they are collecting information from others present at the concert. They want to understand how the accident occurred. The family plans to release a statement to the press once they have all the details.

Sasaki’s wife, Mariana, also expressed her gratitude for the support from friends and fans. In an Instagram story, she wrote, “I would like to thank you for every message of affection and comfort and for every prayer during this difficult time that we are going through.” Sasaki is survived by his wife, Mariana, whom he married just 11 months ago.

Tributes pour in

Sasaki was well-loved in Brazil’s music community. Friends and fans have paid tribute to him on social media. Adriano Freitas, a fellow singer and close friend, remembered Sasaki. He claimed that they were really good friends, even beyond the musical industry. Sasaki was a super charismatic person with incredible talent. According to Freitas, Sasaki was the best singer-guitarist in Belem.

The band RockON also honored Sasaki, calling him “an extraordinary person of friendliness and character.” They believe he was an exceptional music professional. Filmmaker Raphael Macedo said he was a wonderful person and was loved by all. Moreover, Sasaki was not only a musician but also an architect and urban planner.

Investigation continues

As the investigation into this incident continues, the focus remains on understanding how the fatal shock occurred. The authorities want to ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future. The police and the hotel staff are working together to provide clarity and support during this tragic time.

