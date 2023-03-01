What happened to Ben Kweller’s son Dorian Zev?

ALSO READ: Did Jordyn Woods back Selena Gomez amid latter’s social media drama with Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber?

Kweller took to his Instagram space yesterday, Tuesday, February 28, and wrote that Dorian was killed. The 41-year-old singer-songwriter posted a picture of his late son and wrote a heartbreaking caption. It read, “There’s no way I can be typing this but I am … Our son, Dorian Zev Kweller, was killed last night." He also called him 'a true legend' and a kind soul. Ben’s wife Liz Kweller also shared a separate Instagram post and shared that Dorian was killed in a car accident.

ALSO READ: Why is Hoda Kotb’s absence from Today show worrying people?

ALSO READ: Bestie Alert: Selena Gomez’s sister and North West look adorable while making pasta

Ben Kweller also shared about Dorian’s dreams and ambitions to become a singer someday. In his Instagram caption, he wrote that he was a ‘true poet’ right from the time when he learned to speak and that he would write and record songs every single day. Kweller further added that his late son’s first-ever gig was in two weeks’ time at SXSW. Kweller also revealed that his last text to his son was about the merch the latter wanted to create.

Furthermore, the mourning and devasted father expressed that they were in complete shock following the tragic and unfortunate incident. He lamented over the fact that Dorian had so much to do in his life and wondered why such unfair tragedies happen in life.