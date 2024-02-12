What Happened To Davido's Son? Tragic Death Explored As Singer Immortalizes 3-Year-Old With $250K Chain

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Davido's son Ifeanyi Davido passed away on November 1, 2022. Ifeanyi Davido's death came as a surprise as he celebrated his third birthday just days before his demise. The Lagos State Police Command said that the autopsy done on the body of Ifeanyi shows that his death was caused by drowning. Recently TMZ reported that Davido immortalized his late son with a stunning 60-carat pendant, valued at $250,000, adorned with the birthstones of the late toddler, diamonds, opal, topaz, and citrine.

Exploring Ifeanyi Davido's death

The toddler died just a few days after celebrating his third birthday. Ifeanyi was born in Atlanta to Davido and his fiancé, Chioma Rowland. The three-year-old died after drowning in a swimming pool on November 1. 2022. And his death was indeed a tragic accident. The parents of the child stated that many staff members were available at the Banana Island residence.

Ifeanyi was found underwater by cleaning staff, and a source from the Davido family claims he was in the water for a long time and despite being pulled out and rushed to the hospital, it was too late.

Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin told BBC News one house staffer called the police. “We are reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information about the circumstances of his death,” Hundeyin told the outlet. “His body has been deposited in the morgue. We are in touch with his parents. In fact, they were with us last night.”

Ifanyi’s nanny, cook, and other domestic staff were picked up to assist in police investigations into the death. The police confirmed the arrest to the BBC saying "Eight people were brought in for questioning and after a thorough investigation, anyone found culpable of the child’s death would be arrested,” The spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, Hundeyin said.

Davido immortalizes his late 3-year-old with a $250K chain

Davido has a unique sparkling pendant to honor his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi, who died from drowning in 2022. The pendant, which weighs 60 carats and costs $250,000, features a headwrap made of diamonds, opal, topaz, and citrine, the birthstones of the late toddler, alongside Davido and his wife Chioma.

Davido reflected on the tragedy of losing his son during a conversation with CNN. In the interview, he described his journey back to making music and finding healing along the way following an extended social media hiatus. The Over Dem singer shared that before Ifeanyi had passed, he had completed his fourth studio album, Timeless. In the wake of the sudden tragedy though, he re-recorded the album.

“The album, to me, had three phases. Before my son passed, we had finished the album,” Davido said. The 30-year-old singer added that although he re-recorded the album during a difficult time, he had to remain strong for the sake of his family and find his way back to the music.

“I know that at the end of the day, people would want Davido to be on stage again, eventually. People would want me to be able to make the thousands of people happy that I do on a daily basis, so obviously, I had to really, really calm myself down, and take a step back,” Davido said.

