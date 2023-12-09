What happened to Derek Hough's wife? Exploring Hayley Hough's hospitalization as DWTS judge shares update
Hayley underwent an emergency craniectomy, a serious surgery involving the removal of part of the skull to alleviate pressure on the brain
Trigger Warning: This article has references to serious health issues.
In a heartfelt Instagram update, Derk Hough, the cool judge from Dancing with the Stars, expressed his deep gratitude for the overwhelming support and love his wife, Hayley Erbert, has received during her health crisis. Let’s delve into the details of what happened to Hayley, her emergency surgery, and the outpouring of positivity from fans, friends, and the dance community.
The health crisis unfolded
Following a performance in Washington, DC, Hayley Erbert, the talented dancer and wife of Derek Hough, faced a health scare. Derek revealed that she had become disoriented and was rushed to the hospital. The diagnosis: a cranial hematoma, a condition caused by a burst blood vessel in the skull.
Hayley underwent an emergency craniectomy, a serious procedure involving the removal of part of the skull to alleviate pressure on the brain. Derek shared that she is now on the path of recovery, emphasizing her strength and resilience during these challenging times.
The supportive dance community
The dance community, including past and present co-stars like Peta Murgatroyd, Jenna Johnson, Allison Holker, and Candace Cameron Bure, rallied around Derek and Hayley. The outpouring of love and prayers from fans and fellow dancers showcased the tight-knit bond within the Dancing with the Stars family.
Derek’s sister’s plea for positivity
Julianne Hough, Derek’s sister and co-host on DWTS, took to Instagram, urging fans to send love, healing, and light to Hayley and Derek. Her heartfelt message reflected the family’s appreciation for the support received during this difficult time.
In an extraordinary highlight, while exploring reputedly demanding situations, Adele faces specific struggles as a mom. While not directly related to Hayley's situation, the dance network's support echoes the challenges celebrities like Adele may also encounter in balancing their reputation and their own family. Adele's journey as a mom in the public eye showcases the sensitive stability she moves between her private life and her iconic profession.
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert: A magical love story
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, the dancing duo whose connection started on the stage, melted hearts with their love story. From their first meeting in 2014 at the Move Live Tour to becoming a couple in July 2015, their journey became sprinkled with joy and playfulness. The real-life magic took place in August 2023, once they tied the knot in a fairy-tale Redwood Forest ceremony.
In September, the newlyweds jetted off to Italy for a dreamy honeymoon, sharing pasta feasts and bridge jumps. However, December added a surprising twist when Derek discovered Hayley's emergency craniotomy after a dance tour performance. As fans rally with prayers, the couple's unwavering love, visible through playful proposals and international adventures, stands resilient.
