What happened to Freddie Flintoff on Top Gear? Exploring reports after channel's decision to "rest the show"

The BBC has announced that Top Gear will be off television screens "for the foreseeable future" following the 2022 accident involving presenter Freddie Flintoff. The highly popular BBC show has been on hiatus since host Andrew Flintoff sustained "life-alteringly significant" injuries in a crash, resulting in a £9 million ($11.2 million) payout to Flintoff and a health and safety review. The BBC released a statement explaining that it has decided to temporarily suspend the UK show due to "exceptional circumstances."

BBC has decided to rest the popular show Top Gear

Last December , the ex-England cricket captain, now a broadcaster, experienced a high-speed crash at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey, a location frequently featured on the BBC show since 2002. He was airlifted to the hospital following the incident. Notably, this wasn't his first mishap, as he had previously lost control of a motorized trike at 124 mph in a race against co-hosts Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness. In response to the circumstances, the BBC issued a statement announcing the decision to "rest the UK show."

The call for temporarily suspending the motoring show from airing stemmed following the conclusions of an external BBC health and safety investigation, the details of which will not be disclosed. Another health and safety report, examining earlier seasons of Top Gear, highlighted "important learnings" for the production of the program.

More about the UK’s most popular show Top Gear

The BBC issued an apology to Flintoff following the 2022 accident and reportedly settled with him for around £9 million. Flintoff, who has been publicly seen with facial injuries, is still recovering from what his legal team described as "life-altering injuries," according to statements made to the Sun.

Flintoff became a host on BBC One's Top Gear in 2019 alongside McGuinness and Harris. The most recent series of the show garnered an average audience of 4.5 million viewers.

The BBC affirmed its commitment to Freddie, Chris, and Paddy, who have played a central role in the show's resurgence since 2019. The network expressed excitement about upcoming projects with each of them and indicated that more details will be shared soon.

