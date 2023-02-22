What happened to Hayden Panettiere's brother Jansen who died at the age of 28?

Hayden Panettiere’ s 28-year-old brother, Jason, died in his New York apartment this weekend. He was the only sibling of the “Nashville” star. Jansen is survived by his sister and parents, Skip Panettiere and Lesley Vogel. People have shared their condolences to the actor’s family and friends. Also, a lot of well-known celebrities have been following up with the situation and paying respect to the young actor.

Earlier it was mentioned that no foul play is believed to have been involved and the cause of death has not yet been given. As per reports, Jansen was suffering from anxiety and depression and was having a tough time recently with his career. Jansen shared a close bond with his sister, Hayden. However, she has not yet made any public remarks about the tragedy on her social media.

Who was Jansen Panettiere?

Jason was the younger brother of American actor and model Hayden Panettiere. Jansen stepped into his sister’s shows and became a Hollywood actor. He began his career as a child actor in the early 2000s and has worked alongside his sister Hayden, who is renowned for her lead roles in Heroes, Scream, and Nashville. He has appeared in several renowned television shows and movies. As his career progressed, he tried his hands on voice overs. He began working as a voice-over artist and has become an established voice-over artist. He has done voice overs for numerous shows and films throughout his career. Jansen will always be regarded as a remarkable actor. Speaking of Jansen's final film, Love and Love Not, which was released in 2022, he played the role of Robin there.