What Happened To Howie Mandel's Wife? America's Got Talent Judge Opens Up About Finding Terry In Pool Of Blood

Howie Mandel is one of the most liked comedians and reality show judges on television. The 68-year-old has garnered a huge following on social media due to still being relevant in the industry.

In a recent interview, the comedian spoke about how his wife, Terry Mandel. met with an accident that ultimately landed her in a hospital. Read ahead to know the graphic details about the incident.

How did Terry Mandel meet with the accident?

During his appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on June 17, the 68-year-old spoke about how his wife was injured in February 2024 during their Las Vegas getaway.

Mandel said that they partied, which was “too much”. Terry was “tipsy”, which the comedian did now know about. He said that Terry got up in the middle of the night. He continued that he was not aware where she was going. He added, “But she headed into the wall. She fell and hit the wainscoting.”

While reflecting back at the incident, the America’s Got Talent judge added, “She hit that as she went down. She slipped, went down, hit that on her eye, fell on the floor, and broke her cheek.”

As per People, the comedian shared the image of his wife that showed a cut of two inches on her forehead and her bruised up eye. Mandel confessed that he panicked after seeing blood coming out of her head.

Advertisement

He said, “Blood is pooling out and I freaked out.” The Littel Monsters star said that he picked his wife up and put her on bed. He revealed that he could actually see her skull. Understandably, he would freak out!

Howie Mandel calls for help

While sharing the story, the comedian said that instead of calling the police, he called the hotel employees and they sent ten security guards to check out the incident.

Mandel wittily said that it did not look good for him when the security guards came and witnessed the blood. To which Mark Consuelos said, "It’s a crime Scene!”

Mandel further joked that if there was someone who would have been beaten up in that room, it would have been him as he called himself the most annoying individual in the world. He added, “My wife is a saint.”

The comedian gave an update about his wife. He said that after she had recovered and called her perfect. He revealed there wasn't any scar. Mandel revealed, “People said, 'What happened?' and she (Terry) said, 'Vegas.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fans Say THIS For Brad Pitt As Angelina Jolie Takes Home Tony Award For Theater Production