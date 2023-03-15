What happened to Impractical Jokers actor Joe Gatto's son?

Joe Gatto, who is best known and recognized for his placement in The Impractical Jokers, which has always been audience favorite as it has laughter and various other tricks that will get you cracking any day,

Recently, what has been hitting the headlines is Joe’s 5-year-old son, who seems to be hospitalized, as the comedian Joe shared a heartfelt post on Instagram this Monday without disclosing the reason for the admission. Who he shares with his ex-wife, Bessy Gatto.

Joe Gatto disclosed certain information through his Instagram post.

Gatto posted the unsettling update along with a picture of his son lying in a hospital bed with cuddly animals in his son's room. Gatto, who remained mum about his son's hospitalisation, captioned the photo with the phrase "hospital nights" and the hashtag "[Gattography]," before encouraging his son to "rest up little buddy."

Little Remington is "on the mend," Gatto told followers in the post's conclusion, adding, "Just another sleepover here. I appreciate your well wishes. Gatto has not yet provided any new information. Bessy hasn't given any updates on the five-year-old either.

Joe and ex-wife Bessy Gatto's relationship

Gatto and Bessy had two children together: Remington, the younger, and Milana, a 7-year-old daughter.

Prior to welcoming Milana in 2015 and Remington in 2017, the couple wed in 2013. Until Gatto announced their separation from one another in December 2021, the couple had been married for about ten years.

Joe and Bessy Gatto’s separation

"Bessy and I have decided to peacefully part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two amazing kids," Gatto said in a statement accompanying the announcement of his intention to step down from Impractical Jokers.

This was later confirmed and posted by Bessy Gatto: "Hi everyone. With love and respect, we have decided to separate," and further mentioning that they both will no longer be a couple but will definitely provide their kids with a beautiful family. As the two remained strong-headed for their kids.

Post-divorce relationship

Gatto and Bessy have maintained harmony in the months since their split. Bessy attended several of Gatto's comedy performances with their kids. Despite their divorce, she and Gatto "will always remain a family," she told Us Weekly in April 2022, adding that their "kids deserve to have us both in their lives and to have us both be happy and healthy."