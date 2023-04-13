What happened to Jamie Foxx? Daughter Corinne Foxx shares update after actor faced ‘medical complication’

Jamie Foxx is recovering after he suffered a medical complication, his daughter Corinne Foxx informed on social media.

Corinne took to her Instagram handle and shared her father’s health update with fans and followers. She wrote, “From the Foxx Family: We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.” Adding further, she shared, “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers.” The statement concluded with, “The family asks for privacy during this time."

Jamie Foxx hospitalized

While not much is known about what exactly happened to the Oscar-winning actor, we know that his condition was serious enough for him to be hospitalized. As per TMZ, sources informed the media outlet that Jamie Foxx’s condition was serious enough for his family members to come to the hospital, even if some of them stay out of town. “He's communicating now, and that's good news,” the source told the portal. It remains unclear when Jamie Foxx will be discharged from the hospital, or resume work.

As soon as Corinne shared the update on social media, netizens liked the post, but could not drop comments as they were turned off.

Jamie Foxx’s professional front

On the professional front, Jamie Foxx was last seen on the sets of Back in Action – a Netflix film that also co-stars Cameron Diaz. Ever since its announcement, the film has been highly-anticipated by fans, as it will mark Diaz’s comeback to movies after the Annie remake that came out in 2014. Coincidently, that film featured Jamie Foxx as well.

As per PEOPLE, an insider informed the media outlet that Jamie and Cameron ‘have great chemistry’ on the sets.

