What happened to Jesse Montana? Exploring his deadly illness as Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix shares details

Initially making waves on Hollywood's red carpet as a sought-after celebrity stylist, Jesse Montana transitioned from a budding music career to styling clients like Paris Hilton, Chrissy Teigen, and Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Maria Shay. His passion for music led him to cover songs on social media, ultimately launching his EP, Drunk On You, produced by Grammy-winning Infinity.

However, amidst the artist's rising success, the recent revelation about his health issues stunned all. It was recently revealed that Jesse Montana has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

What happened to Jesse Montana?

Ariana Madix, star of Vanderpump Rules, disclosed that, sadly, her friend Jesse Montana has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. The 38-year-old reality TV personality turned to Instagram urging fans to send their best wishes and support to the musician, who has previously guest-starred on the hit Bravo series. In a heartfelt caption shared on Saturday, Madix expressed her concern: "No one is cooler than my dear friend. Right now, he needs our good thoughts and our help."

The reality TV star, who claimed to have no knowledge of her ex, Tom Sandoval, and former friend, Rachel Leviss, in her recently published book, has now posted a link to his GoFundMe page. She is seeking assistance for his medical bills as Jesse prepares for significant surgery next week.

In her message, she also gave a brief summary of the situation, "Jesse is facing a brain tumor and is scheduled for surgery next Monday. Jesse is truly one of a kind in every way,' she gushed about her longtime friend. 'If you are lucky enough to meet him, you are immediately struck by his generosity and beauty inside and out." Ariana continued, "I love you so much. Dark crystal unicorn elixir of life always and forever. You got this."

The GoFundMe page revealed that Montana experienced three seizures on November 27, leading to his admission to the emergency room at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. Despite having no previous symptoms of a brain tumor, a subsequent examination by doctors revealed the presence of one, leading to his several days' stay in the ICU. Due to kidney issues at the time, surgery was not immediately possible, but the latest update indicates a positive turn as his kidneys are now recovering remarkably. Montana is scheduled for a tumor removal procedure on December 4.

Fans and co-stars send love and blessings to Jesse Montana

Ariana's heartfelt post garnered an outpouring of support for Jesse, with fellow Vanderpump Rules castmates and alumni Scheana Shay and Brittany Cartwright expressing their support with prayer hand emojis. Kenya Moore from Real Housewives of Atlanta also sent well-wishes, adding, "Jesse, you got this! Stay positive and strong and we are praying for you."

A fan shared a warm memory of Jesse, emphasizing, "I had the pleasure of meeting him and he was the most kindest person! He was so loving and welcoming and just had the best vibes all around. Sending all my love to him and his loved ones."

Scheana Shay responded with three prayer hand emojis, and Brittany Cartwright not only added a prayer emoji but also shared the fundraiser link on her Instagram Story. Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset joined in, leaving comments with prayer hand and heart emojis.

Moreover, it was also revealed that in just seven hours since the GoFundMe page launch, an impressive $30,000 has been raised from 305 donations, with the goal set at $100,000. Notably, contributions from Madix, Shay, Leviss, and Cartwright have already made a significant impact.

Montana's history on Vanderpump Rules, including his pivotal role in revealing Jax Taylor's infidelity to Brittany Cartwright in season six, has generated a strong connection with fans and supporters.

