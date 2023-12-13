What happened to Kate Micucci aka Lucy from The Big Bang Theory? Exploring her recent diagnosis and recovery update

Kate Micucci, recognized for her portrayal of Lucy in The Big Bang Theory, brought delightful charm to the sitcom with her quirky and endearing character. Her performance as Lucy, a unique blend of humor and vulnerability, added a refreshing dynamic to the show. Micucci's comedic timing and genuine portrayals endeared her to fans, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Beyond her sitcom success, Micucci was a talented comedian, musician, and voice actress, contributing to her multifaceted career in the entertainment industry.

What happened to Kate Micucci aka Lucy from The Big Band Theory?

Big Bang Theory star Kate Micucci has recently disclosed her battle with lung cancer. In a TikTok video posted on Saturday, the 43-year-old actress and comedian, known for her role as Lucy on the CBS sitcom, shared her diagnosis from the hospital following surgery to remove the disease. In the video, she humorously remarked, “Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it's a ‘Sick Tok.’ I’m in the hospital because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. They caught it really early.”

Despite never having smoked a cigarette, Micucci expressed surprise at the diagnosis, stating, “It’s really weird, because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life so uh, you know, it was a surprise. But also I guess, also, it happens and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I’m all good,” Micucci added.

Advertisement

She further said, “It’s been a little bit of a trip and [I’ll] probably be moving slow for a few weeks but then I’ll be back at it. Why am I still talking ... ‘cause I’m on drugs!” she concluded with a thumbs up. Additionally, the post featured a video showcasing Micucci's journey through the hospital, where she strolled gradually in her gown, accompanied by the IV drip. This visual offered a personal glimpse into her experience and recovery process after undergoing lung cancer surgery.

ALSO READ: 'Trick is to say anything with...': The time when Johnny Galecki called out his Big Bang Theory co-star Kunal Nayyar for being the most "incorrect man"

What did Kate Micucci say about her role in The Big Bang Theory?

Despite being one of the more overlooked figures in the series, Kate Micucci enjoyed a positive rapport with her co-actors and spoke highly of them, particularly praising actors like Simon Helberg.

Interestingly, Micucci initially auditioned for the role of Amy Farrah Fowler, a fact she disclosed to The Hollywood Reporter . In her pursuit of the character, she diligently studied scenes, even going so far as to rewind portions to scrutinize reactions. She shared, "I've definitely watched a lot of it. I'll rewind parts just to see a reaction over and over again. I'm a huge I Love Lucy fan — which is cool because I play a character named Lucy — and Big Bang is like that show for me when I rewind to catch certain moments."

For the unversed, Kate has been happily married to musician Jake Sinclair since 2018, and the couple share a son, born in January 2020.

ALSO READ: Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco praises her baby for being 'perfection' on her first flight