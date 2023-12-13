What happened to Ken Hudson Campbell? Exploring his diagnosis as Home Alone actor's GoFundMe page gathers celeb support

Ken Hudson Campbell, who is best known for his role in Home Alone has recently been diagnosed with cancer. To pay for his treatment, the 61-year-old’s daughter Michaela has started a GoFundMe page. Campbell brought a smile to the faces playing Santa Claus in the 1990s cult-hit movie and is now overwhelmed by the generosity he has received.

Ken Hudson Campbell, Home Alone actor got diagnosed with cancer recently

Sharing that her father was diagnosed with cancer, Michaela detailed that her father would be going through a ten-hour surgery on the 7th of December. She explained, that his tumor had “elusively grown on the bottom of his mouth and it began encroaching on his teeth.”

After being diagnosed with cancer on the 27th of October, the family aimed to raise $100,000 for his treatment. They quickly achieved their goal as celebrities such as Steve Carell, Jeff Garlin, Tim Meadows, and even the co-creator of Big Bang Theory, Bill Prady donated to the fund. Carell, who is best known for his role in The Office donated $10,000. He added the message, “‘Carriage ride!’ Love you Ken.”

After a ten-hour surgery, Home Alone actor is successfully recovering from cancer

After his treatment was successful, his daughter Michaela updated on the GoFundMe page, “The cancer was removed successfully, and his jaw bone has been reconstructed from his fibula and attached. Despite the swelling and incisions, he looks great.”

Advertisement

She later spoke to People Magazine about how overwhelmed Ken Hudson Campbell became with all the support he received. Michaela shared, “The first day we posted it, every time he read something, he would just burst into tears.” She said, “It was the first time he really got emotional about the whole situation. It was kind of a shock to him to feel so loved.

Michela also added, “It really means the world,” Michaela continued. “My family’s been struggling for a long time financially. So just having my dad’s friends come together, this is just very overwhelming and it really takes a lot of stress off of my family’s shoulders.”

ALSO READ: How did The Marvels perform at box office? Exploring reports amid shocking figures for lowest-grossing MCU movie as of date