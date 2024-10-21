What Happened To King Charles During Australian Parliament Visit? 'You're Not My King' Controversy Explored

King Charles faced outrage and resistance from an Aboriginal politician during his royal visit to Australia. After Charles, 75, completed his speech to the Australian Parliament in Canberra on Monday, October 21 Senator Lidia Thorpe was heard shouting from the back of the chambers.

She first made claims of “genocide” against the King. Later she screamed, “Give us what you stole from us: our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people,” as per the videos from the event shared by U.K. newspaper The Telegraph.

She further blamed the monarch for “destroying” their land. “We want a treaty, we want a treaty with this country,” she said. While she was being escorted out of the Great Hall of Parliament House, she kept screaming, “This is not your land, This is not your land. You are not my King, you are not our King.”

Thorpe has been campaigning for a treaty between Australia and its first inhabitants aka the Aboriginals, as reported by BBC. The King seemed unbothered by the revolt and greeted the crowd while expressing gratitude for their presence.

Although the Palace sources denied commenting on Thorpe’s actions, they claimed that the royal couple — King Charles and Queen Camila — were “deeply grateful to the very many thousands who turned out to support them” and felt sorry for not being able to stop and chat with them individually. “The warmth and scale of the reception was truly awesome,” the source added.

In his speech, the monarch — before Thorpe’s interruption — thanked the Aboriginal people for their warm welcome. As reported by The Telegraph he also paid respects to “the traditional owners of the lands on which we meet.” Further praising the nation, Charles spoke about it being driven by “courage and hope” even in difficult situations.

The King became Australia’s head of state — a position he inherited after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth. However, he has reaffirmed that he is relaxed about his controls and making changes to its status and constitution. Adding that it will be the decision of the people of states that have him as King.

The Australian Republic Movement (ARM) was reportedly informed by the monarch through a letter that “whether Australia becomes a republic is ... a matter for the Australian public to decide.” Apart from paying tribute to the First Nations, Charles also paid a visit to the Australian War Memorial and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation during his stay in Australia.