What happened to Kyle Jacobs, husband of Kellie Pickler? DETAILS to know about his apparent suicide

Kyle Jacobs died at the age of 48 and his death is being investigated as an apparent suicide as per PEOPLE. A day prior to his death Kyle Jacobs shared an Instagram post celebrating the success of the Hey World album by Lee Brice. Jacob was involved in the creative part of the album by providing background vocals, playing acoustic guitar along with serving as producer and composer.

Kyle Jacobs’ death

According to PEOPLE Kellie Pickler, Dancing with the Stars alum, told authorities that when she woke up she couldn’t find Jacobs. Pickler and her personal assistant called police when they couldn’t open one room in the house. It was confirmed that the Department of Emergency Communications was alerted at 1:21 p.m. to a home on Friday.

About Kyle Jacobs

Kyle Jacobs married Kellie Pickler in a secret ceremony in 2011 and the couple did not have any children. Throughout his career Jacob has won several accolades including an ACM Award and CMA Award along with being nominated for Grammys. Kyle Jacobs also worked with several renowned artists throughout his career including Clay Walker, Kelly Clarkson, Josh Kelley, Scott McCreery, and more.