What Happened To Laurie After That 70s Show? Here's What That 90s Show Season 3 REVEALED

Laurie was one of the prominent characters in the hit TV series The 70s Show. The character was played by Lisa Robin Kelly, who took an abrupt exit from the show in the last two seasons. Laurie had been the daughter of Red and Kitty and an older sister of Eric. While the fans missed Kelly’s character in the show, they have also been curious to know what could have happened to the character.

With the third part of the sequel show being dropped on August 22, fans have gotten excited to witness the fun unveil on the screens and also look forward to knowing Laurie’s business, which has been kept a secret by the makers for a long time.

In the roles of Red and Kitty, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp have yet again donned the suits of their characters. The duo has also mentioned multiple times their daughter, Laurie, who is allegedly sent to jail for robbery.

The theory that proves Laurie to be in jail is the mention of her by both Red and Kitty, who explain the parenting strategies to Otis and Sherris. They claim that Gwen and Laurie used to steal in their days of growing up.

Once, the latter also robbed a truck, which, according to the reports, could have got her caught and sent to jail.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tatyana Ali Reflects on Her ’90s Experience Reminiscing About NSYNC and Backstreet Boys; KNOW More

In the sixth season of That 70s Show, Laurie’s character was recast to be played by Christina Moore, who took on the antagonistic role initially played by Lisa Robin Kelly. Unfortunately, the actress passed away in 2013, and after the end of the iconic show, Moore hasn’t reprised her role.

Sherri, in a way, has tried to step into the shoes of Laurie’s character, but still, the actress’ evilness has been missed by the audience.

Meanwhile, speaking of the sequel to That 70s show, the synopsis of the show reads, “In the summer of 1995, Leia Forman makes friends with a new generation of Point Place kids while visiting her grandparents, Red and Kitty, in Wisconsin.”

As for the cast of the show, Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith have reprised their roles, while the other actors who have joined include Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Sam Morelos, and Andrea Anders in the pivotal roles.

Advertisement

The episodes of That 90s Show are available to stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ: 'I've Never Done Anything Like That': Callie Haverda Reveals A Particular Guest Star On The 90s Show 'Intimidated' Her