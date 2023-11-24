What happened to Lee Harvey Oswald on November 24, 1963? Exploring the fate of the man allegedly behind killing John F. Kennedy

Trigger Warning: This article contains content related to violence, trauma, and historical events, including the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The tumultuous events of November 22, 1963, left an indelible mark on American history as President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. At the center of the conspiracy theories and investigations was Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin. Two days after the tragic event, on November 24th, Oswald met a fate that further fueled speculation and debate.

Oswald's formative years and military service

Lee Harvey Oswald was born in New Orleans on October 18, 1939, and had a turbulent early life. Oswald was born into a home where his mother had remarried soon after, and they traveled a lot until 1956. In a surprising turn, Oswald, at the age of 17, dropped out of high school to join the U.S. Marines in October 1956. Despite being a competent sharpshooter, Oswald's indifferent attitude led him to express pro-Soviet and politically radical views, leading to his release from the Marines in 1959.

Sojourn in the Soviet Union and marriage

Seeking a different path, Oswald left for the Soviet Union in 1959, where he attempted, unsuccessfully, to become a citizen. In Minsk, he met and married Marina Nikolayevna Prusakova on April 30, 1961. Thirteen months later, the couple returned to the United States with their daughter, June Lee.

Oswald's political activism and alleged assassination attempt

The trajectory of Oswald's life took a darker turn when, in January 1963, he purchased a.38 revolver and, in March, a rifle and telescopic sight. In April, he allegedly attempted to assassinate ultrarightist Edwin A. Walker in Dallas, an act that foreshadowed the infamous events to come. His political activism included establishing a one-man branch of the Fair Play for Cuba Committee in New Orleans.

The fateful day and Oswald's arrest

On November 22, 1963, from the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository, Oswald allegedly fired shots that fatally wounded President Kennedy and injured Texas Gov. John B. Connally. A subsequent sequence of events led to Oswald killing Patrolman J.D. Tippit and his eventual arrest in the Texas Theatre. On November 23, Oswald was formally arraigned for the murder of President Kennedy.

Ruby's shocking act and legal proceedings

On November 24, while Oswald was being transferred in the morning, Jack Ruby, the proprietor of a nightclub in Dallas, shot him. Ruby was later tried, found guilty of murder on March 14, 1964, and sentenced to death. A Texas appeals court overturned the conviction in October 1966, but Ruby passed away on January 3, 1967, from a severe blood clot brought on by cancer, before a new trial could take place.

The legacy of Lee Harvey Oswald is one intertwined with mystery and controversy. The Warren Commission's conclusions, despite asserting that Oswald acted alone, have fueled decades of speculation about a potential conspiracy. The events leading to Oswald's alleged involvement in President Kennedy's assassination remain a subject of persistent debate, a complex puzzle with answers that continue to captivate historians, investigators, and the public alike.