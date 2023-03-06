What happened to Lynyrd Skynyrd's founding member Gary Rossington? DETAILS inside

Gary Rossington who was the last surviving original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd died on Sunday at the age of 71. He was one of the people who helped to found the group. Gary Rossington’s cause of death has not been made official by friends and family. This songwriter and guitarist have co-penned the classics like Sweet Home Alabama. Rossington played with the band till now and was scheduled for a tour this year. Here are more details about Lynyrd Skynyrd’s last founding member.

Gary Rossington’s Death

The information about Gary Rossington’s death was posted by the official page of Lynyrd Skynyrd on Monday. The post started with reading that they lost their family member, brother, and friend.

The Facebook post read, ‘Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does. Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers’. The band also requested everyone to respect the privacy of Rossington at this difficult time as they grieve the loss of their loved one. The obituary post did not provide any cause of death.

However as per Billboard, Gary has been suffering from numerous health issues through the past few years. He underwent quintuple bypass surgery in 2003 and had a heart attack in 2015. Later Rossington underwent a few heart procedures, the latest one being in 2021. He took a break from Lynyrd Skynyrd at this time.

Gary Rossington plane crash

Earlier Gary Rossington cheated death when he survived the 1977 plane crash that killed other members of Lynyrd Skynyrd including Ronnie Van Zant, Dean Kilpatrick, Steve Gaines, and Cassie Gaines. However, Rossington was severely injured with broken arms and legs along with a punctured liver and stomach. In a 2006 interview with Rolling Stone he said that it was a really devastating thing and that it cannot be spoken about so casually.

