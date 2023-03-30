What happened to Mama June's daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell?

The members of the Shannon family are best known for their work in reality television. In 2011, June "Mama June" Shannon and her five-year-old daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson made their first appearance on television in Toddlers & Tiaras on TLC.

It was recently brought to light by TMZ that Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, the daughter of Mama June, has been diagnosed with cancer. The family has rallied together to support her in any way they can.

According to family sources, Anna, age 28, was given a stage 4 adrenal cancer diagnosis in January. Initially complaining of stomach aches, she had a variety of tests performed, during which her liver, kidney, and lung were found to be cancerous.

Detailed update on her health:

Last month, she had her first round of chemotherapy, and she has already started losing hair as a result. Before making any further decisions, doctors are waiting to observe how she responds to the treatment. Her family has "extremely high hopes" that she will survive.

Despite the uncertainties, Anna's family has reportedly stepped up. According to reports, they have worked together to help and be a support for Anna and her two children of 10-year-old Kaitlyn and 7-year-old Kylee.

ALSO READ: Jeremy Renner says he is ‘refilled with love’ after snow plough accident