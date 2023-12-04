What happened to Mark Sheppard aka Crowley from Supernatural? Exploring his massive health scare and near-death experience

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Health scares are frightening for even the most normal people. Celebrities are just the same, when they are hit with a health scare that they didn’t expect. Mark Sheppard recently faced a frightening scenario where he was hit with six heart attacks. Thankfully the actor survived this close call and lived to tell the tale.

Mark Sheppard’s health scare

Supernatural star Mark Sheppard was in for a hard few days when he suffered from six heart attacks last saturday. The actor who played Crowley on the aforementioned show, was rushed to the hospital and was given thorough treatments in order to recover from the scary situation.

The actor, who is 59 years old, took to Instagram after the incident and revealed details about his survival from this near death experience.

“You’re not going to believe this! Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen,” the actor wrote on his Instagram post, "Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my left anterior descending artery.”

The actor who has also starred in other TV shows like Doom Patrol revealed that what he suffered was something called a ‘Widowmaker’ heart attack. The actor was especially grateful to his wife Sarah Louise Fudge, the Los Angeles Fire Department and the hospital in which he was treated.

Many fans and friends took to the comment section under his post to share their well wishes for the actor and hoping for a speedy recovery for him.

“Omg mark I am so glad you’re recovering this is awful! Sending all my love to you and the family,” Felicia Day, his co-star who portrayed character Charlie Bradbury, wrote.

Fans remember Nicki Aycox amid Mark Sheppard health scare

As the news of Mark Sheppard’s close call was revealed, fans of Supernatural remembered another star from the show who had perished after suffering a heart attack last year.

Nicki Aycox who played the role of Meg Masters on Supernatural lost her life after battling leukemia in 2022. Coincidentally both Aycox and Sheppard played the role of demons on the CW show .

