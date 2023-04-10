What happened to Michael Lerner? Barton Fink and Glee actor dies at 81

American actor Michael Lerner known for his performances in Barton Fink and Elf has died aged 81. The Academy Award nominee's death was announced by his nephew, actor Sam Lerner, through a post on Instagram. Continue reading to know more about what happened to the actor and what Sam's social media post stated.

What happened to Michael Lerner?

According to Sam's post, Michael Lerner died on Saturday, April 8, 2023, but no further details about his death have been revealed as of now. The nephew shared pictures of the veteran actor on his Instagram with the caption, "We lost a legend last night. It's hard to put into words how brilliant my uncle Michael was, and how influential he was to me. His stories always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting."

Sam further added, "He was the coolest, most confident, talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special. Everyone that knows him knows how insane he was— in the best way. I'm so lucky I got to spend so much time with him, and we're all lucky we can continue to watch his work for the rest of time."

He concluded, "RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, comfy chairs, and endless movie marathon [sparkling heart emoji]." Condolences from public figures, celebrities, and actors flooded the comment section of his post. Born in Brooklyn, New York, on June 22, 1941, Lerner's diverse and interesting filmography included projects like X-Men: Days of Future Past, Glee, Godzilla, and Elf.

Michael Lerner's early life and more

He received his Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Jack Lipnick in the 1991 film Barton Fink. "It was very bizarre. Very strange. I went back to my house at 6 a.m. and I went to the watch the nominations with a friend of mine, who was this great actor, and his wife, and when I got nominated it was lot of fun. I drove back to my house and there were like 20 reporters there," Lerner told AV Club in 2016.

He studied acting at Brooklyn College and received a scholarship to the University of California, Berkeley. Lerner then received a Fulbright Scholarship to study theater at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. During his time in England, he shared a flat with Japanese actor Yoko Ono and English actor John Lennon. According to reports, he collected rare books, enjoyed playing poker, and was a Cuban cigars enthusiast.