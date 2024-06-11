What Happened To Michael Rainey Jr? Exploring Twitch Livestream Incident As Power Book II Actor Says He Is 'Still In Shock'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual misconduct.

Michael Rainey Jr. was touched indecently without his consent while he was broadcasting live. The experience left him almost traumatized, and he took to social media to elaborate on the situation and how he had been coping after the incident. He condemned sexual misconduct against any gender.

What happened with Michael Rainey Jr. during the livestream?

The 23-year-old actor from Power Book II: Ghost appeared on the Twitch stream with TyTy James on Sunday. At one point, a woman entered from the left of the screen and reached for Rainey’s crotch area, which could not be clearly visible due to a child standing in front of him. Rainey took to his social media and said, "The fact is, sexual assault is never okay, regardless of gender or status. We're all human, and we should respect each other. Most importantly, we should always respect ourselves."

There was a visible discomfort on Rainey's face as he looked around worriedly before the woman disappeared. He only stayed for a short while after that incident.

Rainey spoke about it in an Instagram story. He expressed his shock and difficulty in processing what happened, emphasizing that this was absolutely unacceptable. He said, "I am still in shock and don’t know how to fully process what happened last night. This is an unfortunate situation that I can't condone in any way."

"I can’t take it lightly because I know I would be in serious trouble if the roles were reversed."

The gravity of such situations is underscored by Rainey admitting that if roles were switched, he would face heavy penalties. He declared that sexual assault, regardless of its victims’ gender or status, should never be condoned since it demands mutual respect and self-respect.

Host TyTy James apologizes to Rainey for his sister's indecent behavior

TyTy James released a statement on his Instagram account apologizing to Rainey over his sister’s act. He stated how deeply embarrassed and disgusted he was at her actions, seeing them as entirely inappropriate and out of line. He said, "My little sister was completely wrong and out of line. What she did was very inappropriate and unacceptable. I am truly embarrassed and disgusted by her actions."

James went further to acknowledge his support for what Rainey did upon this incident happening. He continued, "I will take extreme precautions with future streams to avoid similar issues and have banned her from participating in future streams. I do not condone any type of assault." This includes future enforcing strict measures to avoid similar events taking place again and ensuring she participates no more in any other sessions.

