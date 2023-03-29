What happened to Mississippi news anchor who quoted Snoop Dogg?

The famous Barbie Bassett has come to light again recently after being fired by WLBT for offending the masses by using Snoop Dog’s lyrics as a joke.

People are enraged due to the conversation between Barbie and co-anchor Wilson Stribling earlier this month. While Stribling joked about Barbie getting “a snoop dog tattoo on her shoulder.” Bassett nonchalantly replied with the “Fo shizzle” comment that got her in trouble.

While Bassett might have just been quoting the lyrics to Snoop’s song, she didn’t consider how racially inappropriate the comment was. Bassett was quoting a phrase that Snoop dog often uses. But the term is an alternative for the n-word.

What fuelled the fire in public opinion:

What was later discovered was that this was not the first time Barbie had gotten into trouble for being racially offensive. Basset was caught using the term “grandmammy” in October 2022, which also happens to be an old slave term.

Back then, Bassett went ahead and apologized for her comment and admitted that it was “rude and insensitive” of her to say so. She also admitted that she must do better by saying:

“I will learn from this and participate in training so I can better understand our history and our people. I can’t mend the hurt my comment caused. I pray you’ll forgive me and that you’ll extend grace through this awful mistake.”

After multiple controversial incidents involving Barbie Bassett, public rage is justifiable as this seems more to be a pattern than an honest mistake.

No official statement from the station

WLBT has not broken its silence on this matter, "As I am sure you can understand, WLBT is unable to comment on personnel matters," Vice-president Ted Fortenberry came out to admit.

There is no official confirmation as to if this incident led to the firing of Barbie Bassett.

People side with Bassett

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God sided with Barbie on his talk show, defending her and saying, "Come on, we got to, like, stop, man. That's not a reason to fire that woman," and added, "she probably has no idea [it's] is a derivative of the N-word."

Another Twitter user asked, "Is it really that serious.”

