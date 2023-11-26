What happened to Napoleon's penis during his autopsy? Exploring where it is currently stored and its historical significance

Napoleon Bonaparte, a commanding figure in history, met his end in 1821 on the remote island of St. Helena after his defeat at the Battle of Waterloo. However, his postmortem journey took an unexpected turn when the doctor performing his autopsy decided to make a rather peculiar decision: cutting off Napoleon's penis and handing it to a priest. Thus began the curious and bizarre trajectory of Napoleon's private part, involving smuggling, changing ownership, and an enduring fascination that persists to this day.

The curious tale of Napoleon's private part

Napoleon Bonaparte, a name synonymous with military genius and imperial ambitions, left an indelible mark on history. Yet, beyond the battlefield, his postmortem tale took an unusual twist. The fascination with Napoleon's private part might seem eccentric, but historical curiosities, even of an intimate nature, often hold allure. Tony Perrottet, an authority on the subject, considers it a symbol encapsulating love, death, sex, tragedy, and farce, weaving together various elements of human experience.

From Autopsy to Corsican Smuggling

The story unfolds in the aftermath of Napoleon's death. His doctor, Francesco Antommarchi, chose to detach the emperor's penis during the autopsy. What followed was an odd chain of events where the dismembered organ found its way into the hands of a priest named Abbé Anges Paul Vignali. This priest, entrusted with Napoleon's private part, smuggled it to Corsica. Vignali met a violent end in a blood vendetta, but the penis remained in his family's possession until 1916.

Changing hands: Napoleon's private part goes global

From Corsica, Napoleon's private part went on a journey across continents, changing ownership along the way. A British collector acquired the unusual relic, and in 1924, an American buyer purchased it. Placed in an elaborate velvet box, the penis made its way to New York, where it was displayed in 1927. Descriptions of its appearance at the time, likening it to a shriveled eel or a piece of leather, reflect the unfortunate reality of its preservation.

During this period, the French government had the chance to reclaim Napoleon's private part but declined, unwilling even to acknowledge its existence. Thus, the dismembered organ shifted hands several times before finding its way into the possession of Dr. John K. Lattimer, a urologist and collector with diverse interests.

Dr. John K. Lattimer's unusual collection

Dr. John K. Lattimer, an acclaimed urologist known for treating high-profile individuals during the Nuremberg trials, found himself in possession of Napoleon's private part in 1977. Lattimer, who also collected historical relics and served as a ballistics expert, acquired the organ to remove it from public circulation, deeming it an object of derision.

The penis found a peculiar home under Lattimer's bed, stored in a briefcase. Despite offers reaching up to $100,000, Lattimer refused to sell, asserting his commitment to maintaining the dignity of urology. His son, Evan Lattimer, noted his father's belief that urology should be proper, decent, and free from mockery.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What is diptheria? Exploring the illness behind the alleged cause of Josephine's death in Napoleon

Where Is Napoleon's Penis Today?

As of today, Napoleon's private part remains with the Lattimer family, even after Dr. John K. Lattimer's death in 2007. Reportedly, only around ten people, including Tony Perrottet, have seen the organ. The peculiar saga persists, with the dismembered organ never photographed or filmed, adding an air of mystery to its already curious legacy.

Napoleon's penis-size revelation

In 2014, a Channel 4 documentary brought an unexpected revelation about Napoleon's private part. Measuring a modest one-and-a-half inches, the organ became the subject of public discussion. Mark Evans, the host of the documentary series called Dead Famous DNA, declared it "very small but perfect structurally."

The revelation sparked humor and drew parallels with another historical figure known for his small organ: Adolf Hitler. While speculative, the discussion added a layer of intrigue to understanding two of history's angriest men.

Currently, the iconic Napolean Bonaparte's role is portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix in the film Napolean.

ALSO READ: Napoleon: Joaquin Phoenix portrays legendary French ruler in trailer; Check release date, cast and more