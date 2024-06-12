What Happened To Oprah Winfrey? Gayle King Shares Details As Talk Show Legend Is Hospitalized

Oprah Winfrey has been hospitalized due to severe stomach virus, as revealed by Gayle King, one of her closest friends. The media mogul, 70, was noticeably absent from a scheduled appearance on CBS Mornings, where she was to announce her latest Oprah’s Book Club pick. During the segment, Gayle, an anchor with CBS, disclosed that Oprah could not attend due to a significant stomach bug.

“She had some kind of stomach thing – stomach flu – stuff was coming out of both ends,” Gayle explained, saying she wouldn't get too graphic with the details. She, however, informed the viewers that Oprah ended up getting an IV for dehydration as "it was a very serious thing."

How is Oprah Winfrey doing now? — Her current health update

Gayle reassured the audience that Oprah would recover from the virus while simultaneously emphasizing that she needed time to rest. “She will be okay. I hope she is not mad at me for sharing that detail,” King continued, adding, “But I wanted to make it clear that it mattered to her and that it really bothered her that she couldn’t be here for you today.”

The official Instagram account for Oprah Daily also acknowledged Gayle’s announcement, writing, “We are happy to share that after receiving an IV due to dehydration at the recommendation of her doctor, Oprah is feeling much better. We wish her a speedy recovery.”

Despite the health scare, the producer and actress promoted the book, showcasing her steadfast commitment to her fans and followers. Taking to social media on Tuesday, Winfrey wrote, “Summer is here and I love to settle in with a big book that takes me through the season. So today I'm thrilled to announce that my next Oprah’s Book Club selection is Familiaris by David Wroblewski!”

Oprah recently had a remarkable body transformation

Known for her public battle with weight, Oprah recently lauded weight loss medications like Ozampic, branding it as a “maintenance tool” to support positive, healthy habits.

In May, she reflected on her part in promoting diet culture, saying, “I have been a steadfast participant in this diet culture through my platforms, through the magazine, through the talk show for 25 years, and online. I've been a major contributor to it.” Winfrey shared that diet culture has been a staple since she's been working on television.

In a December 2023 interview with People magazine, Oprah revealed that she had incorporated a weight loss medication into her regime, though she did not specify which one.