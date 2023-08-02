What Happened to O’Shae Sibley? Beyoncé mourns dancer who lost his life while dancing to Renaissance album

Trigger warning: Mention of crime and violence

Beyoncé has honored the memory of O’Shae Sibley, a 28-year-old professional dancer, who tragically lost his life after enjoying a dance session to the artist's Renaissance album. The incident occurred at a gas station in Brooklyn, where O’Shae and his friends were listening to music and vogueing, a dance style popular in the LGBTQ+ community.

A tragic altercation

According to reports by the New York Times, a group of men confronted O’Shae and his friends, telling them to stop dancing. The situation escalated quickly when the men hurled homophobic slurs. In response, O’Shae and his friend, Otis Pena, stood up for themselves, asserting that there was nothing wrong with being gay. Tragically, the confrontation turned violent, and O’Shae was fatally stabbed during the argument. “They murdered him because he’s gay, because he stood up for his friends,” Pena said. “His name was O’Shae and you all killed him. O’Shae was just a beacon of light that just influenced everybody,” added Pena, who called O’Shae his brother. “We may be gay, but we exist. We’re not going to live in fear. We’re not going to live hiding.”

A beacon of light and joy

After news of O’Shae's death spread, Beyoncé's website paid tribute to him, featuring the words "Rest in Power O’Shae Sibley" on its homepage. Otis Pena expressed his grief and anger in a heartfelt video shared on social media, stating that they were targeted because of their sexuality. Despite the devastating loss, Pena emphasized that O’Shae was a beacon of light and joy, who positively influenced everyone around him. New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Signal also condemned the hate-fueled attack, emphasizing that "gay joy is not a crime."

The tragic death of O’Shae Sibley has sparked outrage and calls for justice. The police have launched an investigation, and the hate crimes unit is involved in the case. As the community mourns the loss of a talented and vibrant individual, O’Shae's memory will remain a powerful reminder of the importance of standing up against hate and discrimination.

