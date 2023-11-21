What happened to Richard Hammond on Top Gear? Exploring his tragic accident amid Freddie Flintoff's crash on the show

Richard Mark Hammond, who is best known for hosting the BBC Two motoring programme Top Gear from 2002 to 2015 once met with an accident while filming the show. He was driving a jet-powered car, the Vampire Dragster, theoretically capable of traveling at speeds of up to 370 mph (595.5 km/h), but he was seriously injured in a car crash. Recently, the TV presenter asked TV show producers to make things safer after another host, the former England cricketer, and current Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff was hospitalized in December 2022.

What went wrong with Richard Hammond on Top Gear?

At the former RAF Elvington airfield near NYC, Richard Hammond was seriously injured in a car crash while filming for Top Gear in September 2006. As per Metro , his Vampire dragster failed on a structural level and lost control, before rolling over and causing him serious injuries. The accident was among the 166 vehicles destroyed throughout the first 21 series of Top Gear as it became something of an in-joke on the series in the years that followed.

What happened to Freddie Flintoff on Top Gear?

While filming an episode last year, the former England cricketer was involved in a horrific accident. After the accident in December, Freddie Flintoff was ‘airlifted’ to hospital as the 130 mph crash almost claimed his life as he was left with facial injuries and broken ribs in the horrendous car crash. The accident took place on December 13, 2022, at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey, which has been the Top Gear test track since 2002 and the former cricketer was ‘lucky to be alive’.

Talking about the accident, Freddie Flintoff spoke for the first time since the incident, with visible scars on his face and tape on his nose. He raised safety concerns about the Top Gear stunt that ended in a near-fatal crash as a source said that he was seriously emotionally and physically affected by the crash.

