What Happened To Sunny Hostin? The View Co-Host Reveals How Her Hand Ended Up In Cast For 4 Weeks

Sunny Hostin, known for her insightful contributions on The View, bravely shared her battle with weight gain during the pandemic, including her use of prescription weight-loss medication. However, her journey took a turn when a rollerskating accident resulted in a broken hand, prompting her to navigate another challenge in her path to recovery.

What happened to Sunny Hostin?

On Thursday, The View co-host candidly shared via an Instagram video, jointly posted to both her personal account and the show's, about a mishap during a Zoom rollerskating class. She confessed to slipping while skating on hardwood floors without protective padding, resulting in a humorous yet painful incident.

Reflecting on the experience, she humorously remarked, “I've been a little embarrassed to share this story, but I will tell you what happened. I was taking a virtual, by Zoom, indoor skating class in my home on hardwood floors with a group of friends in other places. I got my skates from the attic and put them on, and I was not wearing padding, as was suggested by my husband, and I fell. As the adage goes, you play silly games and you win silly prizes. And this is my silly prize.”

Hostin continued in a light-hearted tone, quipping that there’s “one of the upsides” to her situation, she managed to garner signatures from notable figures for her cast, such as former adult film actress turned Stormy documentary subject Stormy Daniels and supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

"It's history," she added with a chuckle. "My prize is historical, so that’s the upside.”

Hostin further shared that her cast had been on for about four weeks, although she “tried to get away with an air cast for two weeks,” a type of cast which helps more air to flow freely around an injured body part, irrespective of a traditional skin-tight plaster or fiberglass cast.

She said, “But apparently, I am a non-compliant patient, and I didn't have it on 24/7. And now the result is a fiberglass cast."

Sunny Hostin’s hamstring injury

Just a few months prior, the talk show co-host disclosed yet another exercise-induced injury, this time, a torn hamstring resulting from attempting the splits.

In an episode from October 2023, Hostin recounted the incident, sharing how after indulging in a few glasses of wine, she decided to try the splits. As Entertainment Weekly reported, her attempt was met with an "audible crinkling sound."

She shared, “I'm feeling good. I still feel like I'm in pretty good shape, I feel like I've got good knees, I can still do splits. I have proof of it, I did a split just last week. However, then, my children challenged me last week, and I said, 'Of course I can do a split!' I now have a torn hamstring."

She continued recalling her injury, "I was warmed up, and I was actually going to do a split here and my husband is shaking his head.”

Hostin is married to Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Hostin for the last 20 years. The couple tied knot in 1998 and share two children, a son, Gabriel, and daughter, Paloma.

