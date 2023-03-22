What happened to Tekashi 6ix9ine? Rapper hospitalized after brutal attack

Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was brutally attacked and beaten by a group of men inside a South Florida gym on Tuesday, March 21. His injuries were such that the 26-year-old was quickly hospitalized. Tekashi, whose birth name is actually Daniel Hernandez, has faced multiple charges of racketeering, drug, murder, and armed robbery. He has pleaded guilty countless times, undergone a probation period, and served a sentence in jail. Read on to find out more about what happened to the rapper during this attack.

What happened to Tekashi 6ix9ine?

Tekashi's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ that the rapper was inside the sauna at LA Fitness when a group of guys launched a sudden and savage attack on him. He added that the musician tried to fight off the guys, but there were too many of them. After the beating, the offenders reportedly fled, leaving him injured and unattended. Lazzaro also stated that Tekashi did not have security with him at the time of the attack.

According to the portal, the gym staff heard the commotion and notified a manager about the situation. Police and EMS were called to the scene, and Tekashi was quickly hospitalized. An obtained photo of the rapper shows several gashes and swelling on his face while sources confirm that he suffered various injuries to his jaw, ribs, and back.

Lazzaro reveals that he plans to call the Feds to ensure Tekashi gets the protection he needs. As per TMZ, the rapper was granted early release from federal prison after cooperating with authorities to land several of his gang member cohorts behind bars. It could be a potential reason behind the attack but there is no confirmation of the same. A video of the attack has gone viral where a part of the attack is visible. The clip showcases one man continuously kicking Tekashi while he tries to cover and defend his face.

The leaked video shows one of the offenders saying, “Take a picture. I’m gonna be famous now.” There has been no recent update on Tekashi's condition as of now. He was ejected from a stadium after a beer can was thrown at him during the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals match between Mexico and Puerto Rico.