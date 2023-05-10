What happened to the fans at Taylor Swift's Nashville concert after hours of delay? Find out

Never in their ‘Wildest Dreams’ did Taylor Swift's fans think they would be on the verge of passing out while attending the singer’s concert. The concert in Nashville was delayed by hours after a rainstorm hit the venue. An attendee described the scene revealing that multiple people were fainting and throwing up after being stuck in a chaotic crowd for hours.

Taylor Swift’s concert gets delayed

Taylor Swift’s concert held at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on Sunday took a dramatic turn when concertgoers were hit with a rainstorm. The concert was delayed due to severe stormy weather, and fans were forced to shelter in the venue for nearly four hours. An attendee spoke to Page Six, describing how the crowd had to gather under covered areas of the otherwise outdoor stadium. This resulted in people getting forced to be in close proximity, which made a few throw-up and others faint.

A concertgoer reveals what happened

The attendee revealed, “When we arrived, we were placed into forced shelter around 5:40 p.m. and had to remain there without movement until 9:30.” The attendee added, “Fans were body to body with the rain and wind hitting us from the sides. The rain pooled around our feet as fans took their shoes off.” The concertgoer revealed that a few “lucky ones” got their hands on ponchos to keep from getting wet, but everyone was standing in such close to each other that people started having panic attacks, threw up, and a few even passed out.

The attendee continued, “Fans were getting antsy as they were being shoved into each other, and security continuously kept trying to part their way through the masses,” which made them separate from their groups. The “only reprieve” in this messy situation was when the fans started singing Taylor’s songs together.

“Fans traded bracelets and cried until we were released out to the show without openers,” the source revealed. Taylor took the stage at 10 p.m and performed until 2 am, getting equally soaked as her fans. The concert usually runs from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. The lightning advisory was issued an hour before Gracie Abrams opened the show. Phoebe Bridgers, who was supposed to perform second, unfortunately, could not.

