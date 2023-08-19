What happened to the Jamie Foxx directorial comedy starring Robert Downey Jr.? Here's what we know

Jamie Foxx discussed the ongoing difficulty in getting his unreleased film, All-Star Weekend, off the shelves and onto theatres in an interview with CinemaBlend. The renowned comedian and director noted that the current comedic landscape had made it difficult for the movie to be released. Shot in 2016, All-Star Weekend features an ensemble cast including Jeremy Piven, Robert Downey Jr., Benicio del Toro, Gerard Butler, and Eva Longoria.

Unveiling All-Star Weekend's premise

In All-Star Weekend, Foxx and Piven portray two best friends who secure tickets to the annual NBA event. Their journey to the All-Star Game in Los Angeles takes an unexpected turn when they encounter a cast of eccentric characters. Notably, Robert Downey Jr. takes on the role of a Mexican man, drawing parallels to his previous performance in Tropic Thunder. Additionally, Foxx's multifaceted involvement includes a portrayal of a white racist cop. Despite its promising premise, the film has remained unreleased for several years.

Jamie Foxx on navigating comedy's evolving landscape

When discussing the postponed release, Foxx emphasized the challenges posed by the dynamic nature of comedy. He stated that he wanted to remove barriers in the field of humor and rekindle audiences' genuine laughter. Foxx said “It’s been tough with the lay of the land when it comes to comedy. We’re trying to break open the sensitive corners where people go back to laughing again… We hope to keep them laughing and run them right into All-Star Weekend because we were definitely going for it.”

Jamie Foxx defends Robert Downey Jr.'s casting

In a 2017 interview with Joe Rogan, Foxx defended the decision to cast Robert Downey Jr. as a Mexican character, citing the actor's previous transformative performances. Jeremy Piven, who also stars in the film, shared insights during an appearance on Get Some with Gary Owen. “It’s one of those things where Foxx is probably the most talented guy I’ve ever been around, known, heard of. He’s the funniest guy in the room. He can sing. There’s nothing Foxx can’t do,” Piven said. “I had the time of my life… Foxx is really hard on himself. He’s one of these dudes, you know, he wants it to be perfect, so he’s been holding onto this thing for five years.”

