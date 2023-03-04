What happened to Tom Sizemore, Saving Private Ryan actor who died at 61?

Tom Sizemore died at the age of 61 after being taken off life support. His manager Charles Lago confirmed the news of Sizemore’s death in a statement to Variety on Friday. In the statement Lago said that Thomas Edward Sizemore had peacefully passed away in his sleep at the St. Joseph’s Hospital Burbank. Sizemore’s twin children Jagger and Jayden along with his brother were at his bedside. Here is everything to know about Tom Sizemore’s death.

Tom Sizemore death

It was reported that Tom Sizemore collapsed in his home in Los Angeles and was immediately transported to hospital. Doctors informed that Sizemore had suffered from a brain aneurysm because of a stroke. Thereafter, the Saving Private Ryan actor remained in critical condition and was in a coma under intensive care. On 27 February, the doctors informed the family that there is no more hope for Tom Sizemore and they recommended removing him from the support system.

Tom Sizemore’s brother Paul Sizemore said in a statement that he is deeply saddened and devastated with the loss of his big brother and is always going to miss him. Tom was a very talented and loving person who will keep you entertained with wit and storytelling abilities. Paul Sizemore also said that his big brother had a high influence in their life.

About Tom Sizemore

Tom Sizemore rose to fame with his role in Saving Private Ryan in the 1990s. He has also worked in several other movies like Natural Born Killers, True Romance, Passenger 57, and more. The actor has been surrounded by legal troubles throughout his career. According to the reports, Tom Sizemore has been convicted of domestic violence in 2003 and 2017 for assaulting his partner. He has also been open about his struggle with substance abuse.

