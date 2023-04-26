What happened to Vanessa Vincenzo Barrett? Fans give tribute after trans TikTok star passes away

Vanessa Vincenzo, a trans TikTok star and well-known content creator, took her last breath recently, and the news of her sudden demise left everyone in deep shock. The news of her passing sparked a wave of anguish among fans with many mourning the death of the young soul. The social media influencer was quite active on her TikTok and Instagram accounts until three days ago, when her death was announced. Vanessa Vincenzo was an active member of the CAN Community and had posted a video encouraging HIV testing.

Who was Vanessa Vincenzo Barrett?

Vanessa Vincenzo was a popular social media influencer and a brand ambassador for CAN Community Health. She had a significant fan base, who used to enjoy her entertaining content. Her untimely demise elicited an outpouring of sympathy and sorrow from fans and other influencers alike.

How did Vanessa Vincenzo die?

The cause of her death is still unknown. Her death was confirmed by the CAN Community. They expressed their sympathies via Twitter.

Fans reaction to Vanessa Vincenzo Barrett’s death

The popular social media personality, Vanessa Vincenzo Barrett, died unexpectedly, leaving many of her fans in shock and despair. One user wrote, Omg this can’t be true. I have known her for many years. Another user commented, sorry for your loss. A third person wrote, Omg no!!! I thought I saw something on Instagram. I didn't want to believe it. A fourth person wrote, I’m in so shock rip. My condolences to her friends and family. Another user commented, Rest easy you beautiful soul. I’m still shocked at the news. We love you.

ALSO READ: Who is Dylan Mulvaney; 5 facts to know about the trans activist