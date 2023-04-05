What happened to YouTuber Tanner Cook? 21-year-old's prank backfires in Virginia mall

YouTuber Tanner Cook, who specializes in pranks, learned a lesson the hard way after a prank he initiated didn't go down well with the intended victim. Continue reading to know more about the incident and what exactly happened to him.

What happened to Tanner Cook?

Cook, who has a YouTube prank channel named Classified Goons, was shot by a victim of another one of his practical jokes. The 21-year-old was filming another one of his prank videos at the Dulles Town Center Mall in Sterling, Virginia when a scuffle broke out between him and a shopper at the food court. Cook was shot by the 31-year-old annoyed shopper, and reportedly received serious injuries to his stomach and liver.

As per reports, he underwent surgery but is not in a critical condition as he recovers after spending a day in the intensive care unit at the hospital. The shooter named Alan Colie was charged with "aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within a building" by Loudoun County officials.

"I was playing a prank and a simple practical joke, and this guy didn't take it very well. He didn't say anything to me," Cook told WUSA9 talking about Colie who hails from Leesburg. His father Jeramy Cook told the portal, "They were making a video at the mall and trying to have fun with people and this guy wasn't having fun. There was a phone that was around him and they were interviewing or talking to him, and he didn't like it and he pulled out his gun and shot my son. We need restoration, we need healing, and we need to come together."

"I pray for this young man and pray that he finds God in this. I believe that God saved our son's life, and he could have easily died but that's not the outcome. God has plans for my son," he added. Meanwhile, Tanner's grandfather Mike Cook said, "It's surreal. It's obviously been unnerving and some fear running in and out, but we live on faith and not fear."

The mall remained shut for a whole day after the shooting incident but was reopened on Monday. Cook said that this incident will not stop him from creating more prank videos. His channel has over 40.6k subscribers and shows him playing a variety of pranks on people all the time. Some of his pranks include fake vomiting on Uber drivers, trolling Eagles fans at Super Bown 57, taking people's groceries, and stealing beds from Mattress stores.

