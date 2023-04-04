What happened with KSI? Racial Slur drama explained

Audiences have their eyebrows raised and are not able to process about KSI who has recently stepped away from social media after apologizing for using a racial slur.

This isn't the first time the popular YouTuber has gotten into trouble due to his content.

What did KSI have to say?

Following a controversy over a racial slur in a YouTube video, KSI announced his retirement from social media on April 3, 2023.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer used the word "p***" in a Sidemen video, which he co-founded with six other creators.

The British rapper, name Olajide William Olatunji, made the slur while playing a Countdown challenge with his YouTube group.

KSI created a four-letter derogatory term for people of South Asian origin using his letter selection.

The video has since been removed, and KSI has apologized for any offense caused.

In his apology, what did KSI say?

Following outrage from his followers, KSI apologized for what he had said.

He issued the following statement on Twitter: "I regret saying a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video.

"There is no excuse; regardless of the circumstances, I should not have said it and I apologize.

