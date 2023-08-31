'What happened with ur backup dancer': Lizzo gets mixed reaction from fans as she shows off new 'Jelly-fish hair' amid sexual harassment suit

Lizzo has been in deep trouble recently as her backup dancers accused the singer of mistreatment and sexual harassment. For the unversed, the About Time singer was accused by two of her former dancers Arianna Davis, and Crystal Williams, of the star misbehaving with them including, sexual misconduct and fat-shaming. But from the looks of it, the singer has been living her best life, as she debuted a new hairstyle and color. Here's what happened.

Lizzo debuted a new hairstyle and color

The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her new hairstyle, a platinum blonde bob with pink tips and longer lengths in the back, giving it a mullet-like appearance. She captioned the post with an octopus emoji, referencing the new trend of Octopus Hair, which is characterized by its short, choppy layers that resemble the tentacles of an octopus. However, the hairstylist who created the look, Shelbeniece Swain, prefers to call it "Jellyfish Hair," as it has a more blunt layer at the bottom. Swain wrote on his Instagram account, "I DON'T THINK YOU’RE READY FOR THIS JELLY-FISH."

The 35-year-old took to her own account to post her new look. She posted a total of three times, including two carasouls and one video of her bobbing her head to a song. One was captioned Lizzo-San, seemingly referencing Japanese culture. The video was perfectly captioned, "The bob is bobbing," her last post, which offered a close-up of her hair, left many people in splits, as she wrote, "Robert," which for the unversed it is full of the name for a nickname, Bob.

Fans react to Lizzo's casually posting amidst a lawsuit

The 35-year-old's brand new look came after her ongoing legal battle over allegations of sexual, racial, and religious harassment, as well as poor working conditions, made by three of her former dancers against her. Fans had an incredibly mixed reaction, as some praised her for continuing normally with her life, while others questioned her intent.

One fan commented, "Everybody got opinions about what’s going on. Let the courts deal with it. If you need to make it right, that’s what you’ll do. You look fab. Move on with life." While another cheered her on, "Never let the haters get you down." Though some people were still about the lawsuit, "So what happened with ur backup dancers. u wanna tell us about that instead? One netizen made a tongue-in-cheek post, saying, "The allegations be allegating …allegedly."

Meanwhile, the court case against the singer is yet to start, but until then she seems unfazed by the allegations, as she moves on with her life.

