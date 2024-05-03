What Happens At The Met Gala After The Red Carpet? Find OUT

Met Gala takes place every first Monday of May which means it is scheduled for the 6th of May this year. Costume Institute Gala commonly known as the Met Ball or the Met Gala is a fundraiser which is dedicated to New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. It is also called The Anna Wintour Costume Institute which pays homage to American Vogue’s editor-in-chief. She has been a member since 1995 and the Gala was founded in 1948 by publicist Eleanor Lambert to encourage donations. Now that we know the facts, let's dive into the glamorous world of the Met Gala!!!!

Met Gala Theme and Rules

While we sit in front of our screens, the biggest icons walk up to the Met steps and showcase their dresses, always following a certain theme. This year, the theme is ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ and an official dress code of ‘The Garden of Time’ with the exhibition focusing on using research, conversation, and technology to replicate the sensations of the museum’s major pieces. So, get ready to see some stunning floral and botanical looks at this year’s big event. We are all super excited to see the Dune actress, Zendaya in her outfit, who is also a co-chair this year along with Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and none other than Anna Wintour.

We may see our celebrities breaking a few rules here and there, but at the Met Gala, their phones must be turned off as soon as they enter the premises. According to Vogue, 'It's a secret. For this reason, guests must abide by the no phone policy.' A few get sneaky and click pictures in the bathroom because rules are meant to be broken. This means that guests can't post selfies or live updates on social media during the party. It's all about keeping the magic alive and preserving the magic happening inside.

Met Ball’s Shenanigans: Meet & Greet, Cocktail Hour, Fancy Dinner

The first thing to be done as the celebs enter is a meet and greet with the hosts so this means everyone will get to around Zendaya, Jennifer, Chris, Bad Bunny and Anna. Then, there is a cocktail hour which is about mingling and mixing and includes a tour of the whole exhibition where the escorts guide the A-listers. After all the moving around, the guests sit down for a gorgeous dinner. Apparently, onions, garlic and Bruschetta are prohibited because they might create bad breath or spoiling issues.

Moreover, the guests are not allowed to sit wherever they like, there is a whole seating chart and there’s also generally a ‘high-profile performer,’ according to Vogue. The dinner goes on for an hour so that the guests get enough time to get ready for the after-party and it is said that the real party starts when the Met Gala is over. Guests head to their NYC favourite places like The Standard Hotel, The Mark Hotel, or The Box to party with their friends and colleagues.

