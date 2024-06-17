What Happens To Hyacinth Bridgerton In Julia Quinn's Novels? Explored

Bridgerton season 3 continues the series' formula of focusing on the love life of another sibling, raising questions about the rest of the family, including the youngest member, Hyacinth. Despite playing a minor role, Hyacinth is significant as any other Bridgerton. Unlike previous series and early installments in Julia Quinn's novel series, younger members of the family step into the limelight as the story progresses.

Bridgerton season 3 focused on the relationship between Colin and Penelope Featherington, with their love story complicated by Penelope's secret identity as Lady Whistledown. The story ended on a positive note, leaving open-ended issues for future seasons to explore, including Hyacinth Bridgerton's role.

Hyacinth Bridgerton's story in the books

After several unsuccessful seasons on the marriage mart, Hyacinth encounters Lady Danbury's grandson, the beguiling Gareth St. Clair. Although Hyacinth is immediately admitted, Gareth takes time to warm to his future wife. However, over the course of the seventh Bridgerton novel, It's In His Kiss, both characters grow close together, resulting in their wedding by the story's end.

Gareth's story mirrors Simon's, as Simon is determined to spite his father, while Gareth faces ruin when his legal father, Richard St. Clair, plans to spend the family fortune before he can inherit a penny. He teams up with Hyacinth, initially finding her infuriating, but falls in love with her, leading to their marriage.

Hyacinth Bridgerton's love story in It's In His Kiss book is complex due to her past unsuccessful attempts to find a husband. Despite her bold personality, Hyacinth remains unperturbed and refuses to settle for anyone who doesn't accept her. Her history of unsuccessful marriages makes her match with Gareth even more gratifying.

Although both Hyacinth and Gareth have strong feelings for one another, their relationship does not develop traditionally. Instead, they grow increasingly close when Hyacinth volunteers to help translate Gareth's paternal grandmother's Italian diary, within which lies the solution to his legal problems with his adoptive father. It is while the pair work on the mystery of the diary that their feelings begin to manifest into something more concrete.

Bridgerton's novel follows Gareth and Hyacinth's relationship, characterized by ups and downs due to Hyacinth's atypical outlook. Despite their initial disapproval, the novel ends with a happy marriage and the birth of George and Isabella. Hyacinth also plays a pivotal role in the final story, On the Way to the Wedding, where she sets her brother Gregory up with Lucinda Abernathy.

Which season of Bridgerton will be Hyacinth's story?

In Julia Quinn's novel series, Hyacinth Bridgerton's story is explored in the seventh installment, It's In His Kiss. However, judging by the structure of the Netflix series so far, it seems unlikely that this will be mirrored by the show.

Whereas Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2 played out in the same order as the book series, season 3 has shaken things up dramatically. Instead of focusing on Benedict, as in the books, the show jumped straight to book 4, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, focusing mainly on the relationship between Colin and Penelope.

Francesca Bridgerton, a key character in Bridgerton season 3, is expected to take center stage in season 4. This means Hyacinth's story will not be explored until Bridgerton season 5, and possibly later, as Benedict and Eloise's futures are uncertain. Fans may have to wait for Hyacinth's future to be played out on screen.

