What Happens To Violet Bridgerton And Marcus Anderson In Bridgerton Books?

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Bridgerton season three's second part to be aired on Netflix. They have been curious to know the fate of their favorite couples and this time it's Marcus Anderson and Violent Bridgerton, not Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. We uncover everything fans were eager to know about Marcus and Violet's relationship in the book.

Introduction of Lord Anderson and speculation of brimming romance with Violet Bridgerton

We met Lord Anderson (played by Daniel Francis) in episode three, who is Lady Danbury's widowed brother. After attending the ball he became interested in Violet Bridgerton (played by Ruth Gemmell). Many viewers keep speculating about what happened between them in the book written by author Julia Quinn. Chances of their relationship blooming further in a new subplot have intrigued fans as they wait for further episodes. The new character introduced in the latest season has made a lot of buzz among the fans.

What was the marital fate of Marcus Anderson and Violet Bridgerton in the books?

Edmund Bridgerton had died due to a sudden allergic reaction to a bee sting. After his demise, Violet showed no inclination to marry another man due to her unwavering dedication. However, the newly formed chemistry between her and Lord Anderson could not go unnoticed. Violet stays true to her character which has been showcased in the book.

Marcus Anderson's existence in the literary world of Quinn

Do they finally get married in the books? Well, Marcus' character was created only for the series and did not exist in the books. Post Edmund's death in the novels by Julia Quinn, Violet never remarried or engaged in any romantic relationship with anyone.

No one can forecast what will happen between them in the series. In the book, Violet never fully moved on from Edmund, but Anderson's inclusion as a character offered a new dynamic to the series. As we see the series deviating from the source, viewers can only wait and watch for themselves!

